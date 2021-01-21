Mayor Mason talks about construction on Main Street

ZANESVILLE – The sewer pipes under Main Street were installed nearly 100 years ago and for a road that typically experiences heavy traffic, Mason is surprised it has stayed in good condition for as long as it has.

“We’ve had a local contractor working and installing pipe, backfill, and just recently, if you’ve noticed that it’s been cemented. The idea is to create, obviously, a smooth surface for traffic once we re-open. You have to give cement an opportunity to cure (and) to harden before you open up for traffic because it is again heavy traffic that uses that street,” Mason said.

In the future, residents could see similar projects on other roads in the city.

“We’re an older city… over 200-something years old but that just means that some of our infrastructure; it might be sewer, it might be waterlines, have been in the ground for well beyond their service life and those need to be upgraded from time to time and we are trying to embark upon an annual replacement program or what I would call and accelerated mainline replacement program for many of these lines,” Mason said.

The current phase of construction on Main Street is scheduled to be finished on January 29th.