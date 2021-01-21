First Baptist Church prepares for another produce giveaway

S. ZANESVILLE – The church partners with Eastside Community Ministries and is continuing its campaign from 2020 this year to hose the free giveaway on the fourth Friday of the month. The giveaway features fruit and vegetables, dairy products, bakery items, and other similar items.

“Our goal is to help people who are in need to be able to have the resources that they have for their life. We’re going to be doing a drive-thru process again that we have for the past few months because of COVID. We’ll have people lined up in this parking lot and then we have a secondary parking lot at the Methodist Church that we use and we’ll move people safely through while our volunteers box up food, take it out, load their cars, so they can leave the parking lot in a safe and efficient manner,” First Baptist Church Pastor Dave Nuhfer said.

As in past months, Nuhfer expects a high number of visitors. he attributes a lot of the drive-thru’s success to its many volunteers.

“You can’t overestimate the value of our volunteers; people who take their time, who come out to load it in people’s cars and give them words of kindness. We would not be able to do this without the volunteers we have,” Nuhfer said.

The giveaway starts on Friday at 10 AM and Nuhfer asks that drivers don’t arrive before 9.