Updated on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Warmer. High 45°

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Stray Flurry Late. Cold. Low 26°

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Flurry. Colder. High 34°

DISCUSSION:

Temperatures will see a big bump across SE Ohio today, with highs in the low to mid 40s this afternoon. Skies will feature more sunshine than clouds, along with breezy conditions once again.

Clouds will begin to increase, especially after midnight, with a stay flurry chance. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s.

We will see a mostly cloudy end to the work week, with a spotty flurry chance, mainly during the morning on Friday. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s for daytime highs on Friday.

The weekend will begin on a very cold note, with morning temperatures on Saturday in the mid Teens. Afternoon temperatures will top off in the lower 30s, under partly sunny skies.

Clouds will increase Saturday night into Sunday, along with a few rain/snow shower chances Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s on Sunday.

More rain and warmth will be on the way as we head into the new work week, with highs in the lower 40s on Monday. Colder air moves in, with snow shower chances on Tuesday. We will begin to quiet down once again by next Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s.

Have a Great Thursday!

