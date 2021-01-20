Port Authority Meets to Discuss 2021 Business Park Developments

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority met today to discuss important updates that will take place within business parks throughout 2021.

Some of the business parks are at or near capacity and will undergo upgrades for long term benefits. They also discussed new industrial parks being added with the National Road Business Park.

“The EastPointe Business Park was a park that started around the year 2000, and Dollar General Distribution Center being the anchor tenant. And we’re very excited to see how that park, not only just for Muskingum County, but for Southeast Ohio how that park has really expanded. And it’s at capacity, we still have some smaller parcels left and this is kind of what led us in to purchasing the 203 acres off the airport exit off the East Pike to develop that land,” Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott said.

National Road Business Park is 95% completed as far as the access road, water, and sewer is concerned. The Port Authority has received several inquiries from businesses looking to locate there. The Port Authority also shared some of the grants they’ve received to complete these projects.

“We’ve received various grants with the projects that have closed through 2021. We’ve received $3 million dollars from Jobs Ohio and we’re still working through that process, the reimbursement process. The Ohio Department of Transportation, we’ve seen significant dollars that have come from ODOT as part of the Transportation Improvement District Program. And that has led us to create an access road into the park, that’s led us to upgrades at the EastPointe park. And all of this is made possible by businesses that are locating or expanding within our parks.”

Abbott said there are bright things ahead for 2021. They have a lot of things to be thankful for and a lot of work to do for the year ahead.