Updated on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Early Flurry. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Cold. High 33°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold. Low 24°

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Warmer. High 44°

DISCUSSION:

A cold and breezy mid-week across SE Ohio, with highs in the lower 30s. Winds will gust to 30 mph at times, especially this afternoon. Wind Chills will be as cold as the mid to upper Teens. Skies will feature more clouds this morning, along with a few flurries early. Some breaks of sun will be possible this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds will begin to subside, but will not die down completely. So expect Wind Chills in the Teens tonight into early Thursday.

Thursday will feature more warmth and some sunshine. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 40s.

We will cool back down into the low to mid 30s Friday into the start of the weekend. Skies will feature some sunshine Friday and Saturday.

Clouds and precipitation will begin to return as we end the weekend into the start of the new work week. As of now it looks to be snow shower chances late Sunday, and we will see a rain/snow mix on Monday. That may change depending on the track of the system. Stay Tuned!

Have a Great Wednesdy!

