Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 95, Akr. East 43

Akr. Hoban 63, Creston Norwayne 60

Akr. North 40, Tallmadge 34

Akr. Springfield 74, Rootstown 52

Albany Alexander 50, Reedsville Eastern 35

Alliance 74, Atwater Waterloo 43

Andover Pymatuning Valley 74, Windham 46

Anna 59, Ft. Loramie 51

Archbold 60, Defiance 44

Arlington 66, Ada 50

Ashland Mapleton 50, Jeromesville Hillsdale 43

Austintown Fitch 72, Warren Harding 67, 2OT

Barberton 89, Akr. Coventry 53

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, Arcadia 23

Bay Village Bay 65, Medina Buckeye 56

Bedford 63, Copley 54

Belmont Union Local 55, Steubenville 45

Beverly Ft. Frye 64, McConnelsville Morgan 57, OT

Blanchester 101, Felicity-Franklin 80

Bloom-Carroll 61, Cols. Bexley 39

Bridgeport 63, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Brookfield 56, Vienna Mathews 46

Brunswick 82, Wadsworth 71

Bucyrus Wynford 52, Mansfield St. Peter’s 30

Byesville Meadowbrook 45, Cambridge 44

Cardington-Lincoln 59, Sparta Highland 54

Carlisle 48, Middletown Madison Senior 38

Chardon 57, E. Cle. Shaw 54

Cin. Madeira 38, New Richmond 22

Columbia Station Columbia 106, Sheffield Brookside 71

Columbiana Crestview 56, Leavittsburg LaBrae 48

Columbus Grove 63, Lima Bath 49

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 67, Cin. Indian Hill 48

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 68, Orrville 47

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 70, Parma Padua 53

Delaware Hayes 39, Sunbury Big Walnut 38

Dublin Jerome 60, Bishop Watterson 50

Edgerton 47, Stryker 38

Elmore Woodmore 49, Millbury Lake 33

Elyria Cath. 59, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 54

Elyria Open Door 70, Oberlin 50

Euclid 64, Chardon NDCL 42

Fredericktown 53, Howard E. Knox 50

Fremont St. Joseph 43, New Riegel 38

Gahanna Cols. Academy 40, Cols. Grandview Hts. 32

Galloway Westland 52, Groveport-Madison 51

Garfield Hts. Trinity 73, Brooklyn 67

Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Streetsboro 41

Gibsonburg 83, Lakeside Danbury 49

Grafton Midview 51, N. Ridgeville 49

Greenwich S. Cent. 44, Bellville Clear Fork 42

Hamilton Badin 37, Springboro 33

Heartland Christian 72, Salineville Southern 62

Heath 58, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40

Hilliard Bradley 58, Cols. Upper Arlington 29

Hillsboro 54, Greenfield McClain 34

Independence 54, Rocky River Lutheran W. 51

Jackson Center 64, Houston 29

Jefferson Area 96, Ashtabula St. John 31

Johnstown 60, Zanesville 34

Kent Roosevelt 53, Hudson 51

Kinsman Badger 56, Cortland Maplewood 45

Kirtland 68, Middlefield Cardinal 61

LaGrange Keystone 70, Amherst Steele 50

Lakewood St. Edward 81, Lorain 75

Lebanon 70, Morrow Little Miami 42

Leetonia 53, Sebring McKinley 44

Legacy Christian 71, London Madison Plains 56

Lewistown Indian Lake 62, Bellefontaine 46

Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Delphos St. John’s 51

Lima Perry 42, Minster 40

Lima Sr. 0, Lima Cent. Cath. 0

Lisbon Beaver 39, Wintersville Indian Creek 38

Lisbon David Anderson 69, Hudson WRA 56

Lorain Clearview 52, Sullivan Black River 44

Louisville 60, Alliance Marlington 34

Lowellville 61, Columbiana 49

Malvern 75, Minerva 55

Martins Ferry 57, Bellaire 54

Mason 66, Hamilton 60

Massillon 76, Wooster 67

Massillon Tuslaw 46, Canal Fulton Northwest 42

McDermott Scioto NW 44, Beaver Eastern 39

McDonald 91, Youngs. Liberty 74

Medina 79, Strongsville 72

Millersburg W. Holmes 57, Mansfield Christian 41

Mogadore 59, Garrettsville Garfield 54

Mogadore Field 49, Mantua Crestwood 48

Mowrystown Whiteoak 61, Fairfield 53

Mt. Gilead 64, Galion Northmor 49

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56, Mineral Ridge 55

Navarre Fairless 45, Wooster Triway 42

New Bremen 45, Kalida 41

New Carlisle Tecumseh 56, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41

New Middletown Spring. 79, Poland Seminary 70, 5OT

Newark Licking Valley 60, Utica 57

Newton Falls 78, Campbell Memorial 48

North East, Pa. 59, Conneaut 20

Norwalk 67, Madison 45

Old Fort 52, Tiffin Calvert 50

Olmsted Falls 45, Berea-Midpark 37

Orwell Grand Valley 58, Wickliffe 55

Ottoville 61, Convoy Crestview 59, OT

Painesville Riverside 101, Geneva 66

Parma 64, Parma Hts. Holy Name 45

Parma Normandy 60, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34

Pataskala Licking Hts. 68, Johnstown Northridge 49

Perry 54, Painesville Harvey 48

Pickerington Cent. 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33

Piketon 44, Chillicothe Unioto 37

Reynoldsburg 73, Newark 66

Richmond Edison 58, Wellsville 32

Richmond Hts. 68, Cuyahoga Hts. 36

Richwood N. Union 78, London 47

Rocky River 62, Fairview 59

Russia 67, Sidney Fairlawn 54

Sandusky 61, Vermilion 48

Sandusky St. Mary 39, Kansas Lakota 21

Sarahsville Shenandoah 49, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 45

St. Clairsville 78, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 74, OT

St. Marys Memorial 77, Van Wert 58

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 69, Milan Edison 29

Strasburg-Franklin 58, E. Can. 44

Struthers 75, Girard 36

Thomas Worthington 60, Hilliard Darby 55

Tiffin Columbian 57, Tol. Start 52

Tol. St. John’s 64, Fremont Ross 59

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, New Concord John Glenn 47

Wauseon 55, Sherwood Fairview 43

Waverly 64, S. Webster 45

Westerville N. 66, Cols. Franklin Hts. 40

Westerville S. 58, Dublin Scioto 36

Westlake 88, N. Olmsted 48

Whitehall-Yearling 53, Pickerington N. 51

Willard 69, Norwalk St. Paul 56

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 60, Barnesville 56

Worthington Kilbourne 68, Canal Winchester 54

Youngs. Boardman 66, Canfield 43

Youngs. Chaney High School 84, Youngs. East 54

Zanesville Maysville 59, Philo 57, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/