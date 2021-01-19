Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batavia 48, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39

Bucyrus Wynford 46, Morral Ridgedale 39

Carey 44, Upper Sandusky 23

Chillicothe Unioto 71, Piketon 39

Cin. Purcell Marian 45, Bishop Fenwick 21

Cin. Walnut Hills 46, Kings Mills Kings 29

Circleville Logan Elm 50, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 23

Cols. School for Girls 32, Cols. Wellington 8

Cory-Rawson 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 27

Elmore Woodmore 52, Pemberville Eastwood 36

Findlay Liberty-Benton 73, Kenton 20

Fredericktown 76, Mansfield Temple Christian 12

Ft. Recovery 51, S. Adams, Ind. 25

Grove City 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 18

Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Delphos Jefferson 46

Hilliard Bradley 36, Dublin Jerome 32

Kalida 46, Defiance Ayersville 18

Lancaster Fairfield Union 67, Amanda-Clearcreek 29

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 31

Lewis Center Olentangy 60, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44

Mansfield Sr. 39, Wooster 36

Marysville 44, Caledonia River Valley 24

McDonald 61, Louisville 24

Montpelier 53, Hicksville 33

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 64, Bucyrus 23

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41, Sycamore Mohawk 22

Napoleon 52, Perrysburg 47

New Bremen 45, Anna 40

New Knoxville 63, Lima Sr. 20

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40, Attica Seneca E. 36

Orwell Grand Valley 55, Ashtabula St. John 25

Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Ottoville 33

Paulding 68, Defiance Tinora 51

Pettisville 53, Wauseon 48

Port Clinton 51, Lakeside Danbury 36

Salineville Southern 65, Heartland Christian 47

Sandusky Perkins 46, Tiffin Columbian 35

Sarahsville Shenandoah 69, Caldwell 52

Shelby 54, Lexington 29

St. Marys Memorial 49, Maria Stein Marion Local 40

Sugar Grove Berne Union 58, Reedsville Eastern 22

Sunbury Big Walnut 63, Delaware Hayes 56

Thomas Worthington 56, Groveport-Madison 48

Tiffin Calvert 50, Fremont St. Joseph 43

Tol. Ottawa Hills 52, Edon 33

Union City, Ind. 76, Union City Mississinawa Valley 60

Union Co., Ind. 45, Camden Preble Shawnee 36

Van Wert Lincolnview 45, Rockford Parkway 38

W. Carrollton 58, Riverside Stebbins 37

Waynesfield-Goshen 46, Sidney Lehman 39

West Salem Northwestern 43, Ashland Mapleton 33

Westerville S. 64, Dublin Scioto 46

Zanesville Maysville 40, Philo 30

Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Fairfield Christian 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Continental vs. Antwerp, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/