Multiple injuries following crash on Maysville Pike

S. ZANESVILLE – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene in front of the main entrance of a Wal-Mart on Maysville at around 6:40 PM.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle that was traveling westbound rear-ended another vehicle and caused it to spin into the eastbound lane of traffic. The spinning vehicle collided with another vehicle that was traveling in the opposite lanes.

Seven people were transported to Genesis for injuries but the nature of those injuries is not known at this time. Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash which remains under investigation at this time.