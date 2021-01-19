Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 85, Uniontown 47
Antietam 49, Fleetwood 48
Athens 54, Sayre Area 41
Blue Mountain 58, Pine Grove 44
Burrell 50, Derry 37
La Salle 90, Devon Prep 83
Lebanon 47, Garden Spot 31
Meadville 69, Girard 55
Mohawk 62, Laurel 51
Muhlenberg 79, Exeter 46
Pottsville 61, Tamaqua 30
Saegertown 56, Commodore Perry 33
Schuylkill Valley 47, Brandywine Heights 41
Sheffield 55, Curwensville 33
St. Joseph’s Catholic 58, Montoursville 42
Troy 66, Northwest Area 47
Wellsboro 72, Canton 64
West Lawn Wilson 70, Conrad Weiser 42
Williamsport 52, Jersey Shore 18
Wyomissing 65, Kutztown 26
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 75, Uniontown 23
Armstrong 56, Indiana 54
Belle Vernon 55, Elizabeth Forward 50
Berlin-Brothersvalley 51, Shade 43
Blacklick Valley 57, North Star 42
Burgettstown 62, Northgate 32
Fairview 36, North East 20
Farrell 57, Rocky Grove 9
Forest Hills 60, Bishop McCort 50
Gettysburg 49, Shippensburg 46
Hickory 38, Franklin 15
Kennedy Catholic 61, Mercer 19
Lewisburg 37, Muncy 15
Mercyhurst Prep 50, Fort Leboeuf 32
Mohawk 61, Laurel 51
Nanticoke Area 61, Tunkhannock 47
Neshannock 57, Shenango 56
Northwestern 45, Conneaut, Ohio 32
Penn-Trafford 50, Norwin 46
Purchase Line 60, Marion Center 49
Quaker Valley 52, Ambridge 20
Saegertown 49, Union City 34
Southmoreland 31, Yough 10
Towanda 66, Northeast Bradford 58
United 57, Blairsville 51
Villa Maria 60, Warren 28
West Shamokin 54, Homer-Center 50, OT
Woodland Hills 62, Penn Hills 48
Wyoming Valley West 47, Dallas 28
York 53, Muhlenberg 31
