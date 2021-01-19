Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 65, Logan 50
Andrews Osborne Academy 65, Garfield Hts. 28
Ashtabula Edgewood 50, Wickliffe 35
Barnesville 50, Sarahsville Shenandoah 45
Bellevue 50, Vermilion 44
Belmont Union Local 81, Shadyside 57
Beloit W. Branch 46, Hudson WRA 35
Bidwell River Valley 69, Crown City S. Gallia 51
Bishop Hartley 50, Hilliard Davidson 40
Bishop Watterson 40, Dublin Scioto 35
Bradford 47, St. Henry 26
Brookfield 52, Leavittsburg LaBrae 49
Canfield 50, Louisville 30
Carrollton 52, Minerva 38
Chardon 53, Mentor 42
Cin. Hughes 49, Cin. Western Hills 29
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 51, Eastlake North 48
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 43, E. Cle. Shaw 41
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 71, Gallipolis Gallia 33
Columbiana 72, Lisbon David Anderson 34
Creston Norwayne 69, Rittman 12
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 49, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31
Elyria Cath. 71, Medina Buckeye 29
Fairview, Ky. 36, Portsmouth Sciotoville 20
Findlay 46, Oregon Clay 19
Fitch 77, Youngs. Chaney High School 22
Gahanna Lincoln 63, Westerville S. 56
Greenfield McClain 45, Hillsboro 33
Ironton Rock Hill 49, Athens 33
Jackson 36, Chillicothe 35
Kirtland 34, Mentor Lake Cath. 20
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 51, Bishop Ready 36
Latham Western 46, New Boston Glenwood 37
Leesburg Fairfield 60, Fayetteville-Perry 31
Madison 71, Painesville Harvey 42
Mansfield Christian 56, Tree of Life 41
Marietta 61, Waterford 52
Martins Ferry 78, Lisbon Beaver 44
Marysville 55, Hilliard Darby 31
Mason 62, Springboro 55
Massillon Perry 64, Warren Howland 53
McArthur Vinton County 40, Beverly Ft. Frye 38
Milford 62, Cin. Anderson 38
Mowrystown Whiteoak 49, Portsmouth Clay 30
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 42, Ada 40
New Carlisle Tecumseh 63, Bellbrook 51
New Paris National Trail 40, Casstown Miami E. 37
Newton Falls 53, Girard 30
Northwestern, Pa. 45, Conneaut 32
Notre Dame, Ky. 63, Cin. McNicholas 23
Philo 46, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28
Proctorville Fairland 64, Chillicothe Zane Trace 46
Richmond Edison 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 27
Richwood N. Union 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 43
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 45, Portsmouth Sciotoville 42
Sebring McKinley 54, Warren Lordstown 20
Spencerville 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 41
Tipp City Bethel 49, Day. Christian 30
Tipp City Tippecanoe 48, Greenville 20
W. Liberty-Salem 48, Versailles 36
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 41, Wilmington 31
Waverly 59, Minford 41
Wheelersburg 51, Oak Hill 38
Windham 43, Kinsman Badger 38
Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Millersburg W. Holmes 31
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 81, Bridgeport 12
Youngs. East 56, Warren JFK 26
Youngs. Liberty 61, Richmond Hts. 27
Youngs. Valley Christian 38, Hanoverton United 25
Classic In The Country XVIII=
Akr. Hoban 75, Thornville Sheridan 68, OT
Berlin Hiland 62, Massillon Jackson 35
Dublin Coffman 47, Pickerington Cent. 42
Las Vegas Bulldogs, Nev. 65, Reynoldsburg 61
Napoleon 49, Rocky River Magnificat 34
Newark 54, Solon 23
Shaker Hts. Laurel 69, Wadsworth 26
Tol. Christian 64, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41
Westerville MLK Day Classic=
Westerville N. 48, Whitehall-Yearling 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beavercreek vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.
Brooklyn vs. Gates Mills Hawken, ccd.
Chesapeake vs. Green, ccd.
Cin. Aiken vs. Cin. Taft, ccd.
Edon vs. Sherwood Fairview, ccd.
Heath vs. Warsaw River View, ccd.
Leetonia vs. E. Palestine, ppd.
Lewistown Indian Lake vs. Cedarville, ppd.
Massillon vs. Akr. Ellet, ccd.
Oberlin Firelands vs. Lorain, ccd.
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Lucasville Valley, ccd.
S. Webster vs. Beaver Eastern, ppd.
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. vs. Crooksville, ccd.
Van Wert vs. Convoy Crestview, ppd.
