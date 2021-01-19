Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 65, Logan 50

Andrews Osborne Academy 65, Garfield Hts. 28

Ashtabula Edgewood 50, Wickliffe 35

Barnesville 50, Sarahsville Shenandoah 45

Bellevue 50, Vermilion 44

Belmont Union Local 81, Shadyside 57

Beloit W. Branch 46, Hudson WRA 35

Bidwell River Valley 69, Crown City S. Gallia 51

Bishop Hartley 50, Hilliard Davidson 40

Bishop Watterson 40, Dublin Scioto 35

Bradford 47, St. Henry 26

Brookfield 52, Leavittsburg LaBrae 49

Canfield 50, Louisville 30

Carrollton 52, Minerva 38

Chardon 53, Mentor 42

Cin. Hughes 49, Cin. Western Hills 29

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 51, Eastlake North 48

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 43, E. Cle. Shaw 41

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 71, Gallipolis Gallia 33

Columbiana 72, Lisbon David Anderson 34

Creston Norwayne 69, Rittman 12

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 49, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31

Elyria Cath. 71, Medina Buckeye 29

Fairview, Ky. 36, Portsmouth Sciotoville 20

Findlay 46, Oregon Clay 19

Fitch 77, Youngs. Chaney High School 22

Gahanna Lincoln 63, Westerville S. 56

Greenfield McClain 45, Hillsboro 33

Ironton Rock Hill 49, Athens 33

Jackson 36, Chillicothe 35

Kirtland 34, Mentor Lake Cath. 20

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 51, Bishop Ready 36

Latham Western 46, New Boston Glenwood 37

Leesburg Fairfield 60, Fayetteville-Perry 31

Madison 71, Painesville Harvey 42

Mansfield Christian 56, Tree of Life 41

Marietta 61, Waterford 52

Martins Ferry 78, Lisbon Beaver 44

Marysville 55, Hilliard Darby 31

Mason 62, Springboro 55

Massillon Perry 64, Warren Howland 53

McArthur Vinton County 40, Beverly Ft. Frye 38

Milford 62, Cin. Anderson 38

Mowrystown Whiteoak 49, Portsmouth Clay 30

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 42, Ada 40

New Carlisle Tecumseh 63, Bellbrook 51

New Paris National Trail 40, Casstown Miami E. 37

Newton Falls 53, Girard 30

Northwestern, Pa. 45, Conneaut 32

Notre Dame, Ky. 63, Cin. McNicholas 23

Philo 46, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28

Proctorville Fairland 64, Chillicothe Zane Trace 46

Richmond Edison 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 27

Richwood N. Union 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 43

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 45, Portsmouth Sciotoville 42

Sebring McKinley 54, Warren Lordstown 20

Spencerville 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 41

Tipp City Bethel 49, Day. Christian 30

Tipp City Tippecanoe 48, Greenville 20

W. Liberty-Salem 48, Versailles 36

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 41, Wilmington 31

Waverly 59, Minford 41

Wheelersburg 51, Oak Hill 38

Windham 43, Kinsman Badger 38

Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Millersburg W. Holmes 31

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 81, Bridgeport 12

Youngs. East 56, Warren JFK 26

Youngs. Liberty 61, Richmond Hts. 27

Youngs. Valley Christian 38, Hanoverton United 25

Classic In The Country XVIII=

Akr. Hoban 75, Thornville Sheridan 68, OT

Berlin Hiland 62, Massillon Jackson 35

Dublin Coffman 47, Pickerington Cent. 42

Las Vegas Bulldogs, Nev. 65, Reynoldsburg 61

Napoleon 49, Rocky River Magnificat 34

Newark 54, Solon 23

Shaker Hts. Laurel 69, Wadsworth 26

Tol. Christian 64, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41

Westerville MLK Day Classic=

Westerville N. 48, Whitehall-Yearling 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beavercreek vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.

Brooklyn vs. Gates Mills Hawken, ccd.

Chesapeake vs. Green, ccd.

Cin. Aiken vs. Cin. Taft, ccd.

Edon vs. Sherwood Fairview, ccd.

Heath vs. Warsaw River View, ccd.

Leetonia vs. E. Palestine, ppd.

Lewistown Indian Lake vs. Cedarville, ppd.

Massillon vs. Akr. Ellet, ccd.

Oberlin Firelands vs. Lorain, ccd.

Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Lucasville Valley, ccd.

S. Webster vs. Beaver Eastern, ppd.

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. vs. Crooksville, ccd.

Van Wert vs. Convoy Crestview, ppd.

