National Hockey League

All Times EDT Central GP W L OT PTS GF GA Home Away Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 2-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 3 0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 0-0-0 0-1-0 Detroit 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 0-1-0 0-0-0 Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 3 10 0-0-0 0-2-0 East Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 11 5 2-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 2 2 0 0 4 8 5 0-0-0 2-0-0 NY Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 4 0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 0-0-0 1-0-0 New Jersey 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 0-0-1 0-0-0 NY Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 0-1-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 2 0 2 0 0 5 8 0-2-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 2 0 2 0 0 5 11 0-0-0 0-2-0 West Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 St Louis 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 0-0-0 1-0-0 Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 Arizona 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 0-0-1 0-0-0 Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 0-0-1 0-0-0 Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 0-1-0 0-0-0 North Ottawa 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 8 7 1-1-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 7 8 0-0-0 1-1-0 Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 8 9 1-0-0 0-1-0 Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 0-0-0 0-0-1 Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 0-0-0 0-0-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Games

Boston 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Calgary 3, OT

Edmonton 5, Vancouver 2

Vegas 5, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Washington 6, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Carolina 3, Detroit 0

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 4, Arizona 3, SO

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Friday’s Games

Washington 2, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 2

Ottawa 5, Toronto 3

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd

Monday’s Games

Columbus at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.