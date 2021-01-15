Genesis COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan

Genesis HealthCare System will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the groups of people outlined in Phase 1b of the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) vaccination plan.

Following the guidelines of the plan, Genesis will administer the vaccine to the most vulnerable populations first. People 80 years of age and older are eligible to receive the vaccine beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20. People 75 years of age and older and those who have a severe congenital, developmental or early onset medical disorders are eligible to receive the vaccine beginning Monday, Jan. 25.

Appointments are required. Beginning Friday, Jan. 15, those 75 years of age and older can make an appointment by calling the Genesis COVID-19 Line at 740-297-8610, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The vaccines will be given at the Genesis COVID-19 Vaccination Center, 3575 Maple Ave., Zanesville, in the former Elder-Beerman location at Colony Square Mall. Those with appointments will enter the Genesis COVID-19 Vaccination Center though the exterior entrance from the parking lot on the north side of the building. It will not be accessible from inside the mall. Instructions for the vaccination will be provided to callers to the Genesis COVID-19 Line when the appointment is made.

In addition, Northside Pharmacies will administer the vaccine at select locations in the future. As Genesis follows the guidelines of ODH’s vaccination plan, information will be shared when additional age groups are eligible to receive a vaccine. For information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit our website at genesishcs.org/vaccine/.