BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 106, Akr. East 44

Akr. Hoban 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 32

Akr. Manchester 76, Orrville 28

Akr. North 75, Akr. Ellet 52

Amherst Steele 76, Avon 70

Andrews Osborne Academy 76, Elyria Open Door 62

Anna 61, Botkins 59

Apple Creek Waynedale 86, Doylestown Chippewa 53

Archbold 52, Bryan 20

Ashland 67, Mt. Vernon 42

Ashland Crestview 67, Plymouth 38

Ashtabula Lakeside 73, Geneva 57

Athens 47, Albany Alexander 32

Atwater Waterloo 53, Mineral Ridge 45

Barberton 73, Copley 60

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 61, Sandusky St. Mary 42

Batavia 60, Wilmington 51

Batavia Clermont NE 63, Felicity-Franklin 57

Bellaire 71, Rayland Buckeye 54

Beloit W. Branch 53, Alliance 37

Berea-Midpark 74, N. Olmsted 48

Berlin Hiland 60, Sugarcreek Garaway 51

Bishop Ready 53, Bishop Hartley 47

Bristol 71, Kinsman Badger 42

Brookville 59, Eaton 52

Brunswick 78, Euclid 57

Bucyrus Wynford 66, Attica Seneca E. 47

Byesville Meadowbrook 81, Crooksville 53

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61, Martins Ferry 53

Can. South 54, Alliance Marlington 27

Canal Fulton Northwest 54, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51

Canfield 62, Youngs. East 57

Carey 66, Morral Ridgedale 24

Casstown Miami E. 60, New Paris National Trail 58

Cedarville 78, W. Liberty-Salem 49

Celina 55, Lima Bath 50, OT

Chagrin Falls Kenston 73, Willoughby S. 67, OT

Chardon NDCL 42, Parma Padua 39

Chillicothe Unioto 49, Chillicothe Huntington 34

Chillicothe Zane Trace 58, Bainbridge Paint Valley 43

Cin. Anderson 43, Loveland 32

Cin. Colerain 77, Cin. Sycamore 70, OT

Cin. Elder 42, Cin. Moeller 40

Cin. Princeton 72, Middletown 56

Cin. St. Xavier 47, Cin. La Salle 37

Cin. Woodward 93, Cin. Hughes 74

Cols. DeSales 60, Bishop Watterson 48

Cols. Franklin Hts. 43, Delaware Hayes 40

Cols. Upper Arlington 64, Groveport-Madison 55

Columbus Grove 67, Spencerville 35

Convoy Crestview 55, Delphos Jefferson 42

Cory-Rawson 55, N. Baltimore 48

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 92, Cle. VASJ 45

Cuyahoga Hts. 79, Garfield Hts. Trinity 52

Dalton 88, West Salem Northwestern 70

Day. Christian 49, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 41

Day. Northridge 47, Bellbrook 39

Defiance 61, Elida 38

Defiance Ayersville 40, Defiance Tinora 17

Delaware Buckeye Valley 70, Cols. Grandview Hts. 49

Dublin Coffman 44, Hilliard Bradley 40

Edgerton 51, Sherwood Fairview 32

Fairfield 56, Mason 55

Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Southington Chalker 46

Fayetteville-Perry 45, Leesburg Fairfield 43, OT

Frankfort Adena 62, Southeastern 41

Fredericktown 36, Cardington-Lincoln 26

Ft. Jennings 46, Continental 34

Georgetown 86, Blanchester 76

Gibsonburg 65, Tontogany Otsego 26

Grafton Midview 60, Westlake 56

Granville 67, Newark Licking Valley 40

Green 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 32

Greenville 43, Vandalia Butler 36, OT

Grove City 73, Galloway Westland 50

Hamilton 56, Cin. Oak Hills 37

Hamilton Badin 53, Cin. Purcell Marian 45

Hannibal River 48, Barnesville 38

Harrod Allen E. 67, Paulding 58

Hartville Lake Center Christian 59, Ravenna SE 51

Haviland Wayne Trace 46, Antwerp 45

Hicksville 45, Holgate 27

Hillsboro 74, Washington C.H. 49

Holland Springfield 61, Maumee 24

Howard E. Knox 50, Sparta Highland 33

Hubbard 52, Girard 48

Huber Hts. Wayne 43, Miamisburg 39

Jackson Center 49, Ft. Loramie 35

Jefferson Area 73, Niles McKinley 64

Jeromesville Hillsdale 60, Rittman 43

Johnstown 57, Utica 36

Johnstown Northridge 46, Newark Cath. 43

Kent Roosevelt 50, Aurora 44

Kidron Cent. Christian 44, Mansfield St. Peter’s 30

Kirtland 48, Burton Berkshire 40

LaGrange Keystone 65, Oberlin Firelands 47

Leetonia 54, Cortland Maplewood 49

Legacy Christian 66, Day. Miami Valley 44

Leipsic 62, McComb 34

Lewistown Indian Lake 80, St. Paris Graham 57

Lima Perry 77, Dola Hardin Northern 51

Lima Shawnee 53, St. Marys Memorial 45

Lisbon David Anderson 58, Columbiana 47

Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Akr. Coventry 40

Lorain 58, Gates Mills Gilmour 47

Lorain Clearview 51, Sheffield Brookside 45

Louisville 63, Tallmadge 48

Lucas 57, Crestline 43

Macedonia Nordonia 49, Hudson 36

Magnolia Sandy Valley 51, Uhrichsville Claymont 48

Mansfield Christian 59, Loudonville 56

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Ft. Recovery 41

Marion Harding 36, Marion Pleasant 34

Massillon 52, Can. Cent. Cath. 48

Massillon Jackson 58, N. Can. Hoover 54

Mayfield 86, Madison 65

McArthur Vinton County 63, Wellston 59

McDermott Scioto NW 54, Oak Hill 37

McDonald 88, Berlin Center Western Reserve 63

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 66, Lima Temple Christian 30

Medina 64, Elyria 30

Medina Buckeye 57, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 54

Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 64, Conneaut 53

Metamora Evergreen 37, Delta 22

Miami Valley Christian Academy 85, Hamilton New Miami 60

Middlefield Cardinal 62, Wickliffe 50

Millersburg W. Holmes 61, Lexington 57

Milton-Union 63, Carlisle 53

Minster 61, New Knoxville 27

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Findlay Liberty-Benton 50

Mt. Gilead 64, Danville 43

Mt. Orab Western Brown 75, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Sebring McKinley 46

New Boston Glenwood 74, Portsmouth Clay 44

New Bremen 44, Coldwater 42

New Carlisle Tecumseh 48, London 46

New Madison Tri-Village 81, Bradford 47

New Middletown Spring. 77, Lowellville 46

New Philadelphia 57, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 47, Bucyrus 43

Newton Falls 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 46

Norton 80, Akr. Springfield 39

Norwalk 58, Vermilion 49

Oak Harbor 49, Milan Edison 34

Ottoville 60, Miller City 35

Painesville Riverside 86, Eastlake North 54

Pandora-Gilboa 76, Van Buren 45

Parma 54, Fairview 51

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57, Zanesville 46

Perry 78, Ashtabula Edgewood 46

Pickerington Cent. 57, Reynoldsburg 47

Piketon 52, Williamsport Westfall 34

Plain City Jonathan Alder 55, Spring. Kenton Ridge 26

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44

Portsmouth W. 58, Waverly 57

Powell Olentangy Liberty 68, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 62

Proctorville Fairland 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 39

Racine Southern 45, Reedsville Eastern 25

Richmond Hts. 102, Independence 76

Richwood N. Union 71, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 55

Rockford Parkway 53, Delphos St. John’s 51, OT

Rocky River 68, Elyria Cath. 53

Rocky River Lutheran W. 59, Brooklyn 43

Rootstown 74, Windham 66

Rossford 77, Elmore Woodmore 52

Russia 50, Houston 40

S. Point 56, Portsmouth 46

STVM 75, Youngs. Chaney High School 52

Sandusky 61, Tiffin Columbian 57

Sarahsville Shenandoah 71, Shadyside 60

Sardinia Eastern Brown 81, Lynchburg-Clay 39

Shelby 65, Ontario 53

Sidney Lehman 45, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 40

Smithville 62, Creston Norwayne 55

Spring. Cath. Cent. 85, N. Lewisburg Triad 58

Spring. Shawnee 65, Bellefontaine 42

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 59, Cin. Country Day 50

St. Henry 48, Versailles 36

Steubenville 72, E. Liverpool 66

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 48, Toronto 45

Streetsboro 44, Mogadore Field 35

Struthers 62, Cortland Lakeview 53

Sunbury Big Walnut 59, Canal Winchester 44

Swanton 47, Hamler Patrick Henry 31

Sylvania Northview 62, Oregon Clay 58

Thomas Worthington 70, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35

Tiffin Calvert 91, Lakeside Danbury 46

Tipp City Tippecanoe 68, Piqua 53

Tol. Cent. Cath. 46, Tol. St. Francis 30

Tol. Start 55, Holland Springfield 42

Troy 60, Xenia 47

Upper Sandusky 63, Sycamore Mohawk 47

Van Wert Lincolnview 65, Bluffton 58

Vincent Warren 44, Cambridge 29

W. Carrollton 77, Fairborn 54

W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50

Warren Harding 62, Warren Howland 53

Wauseon 43, Liberty Center 22

Westerville Cent. 75, Dublin Coffman 60

Whitehall-Yearling 75, Westerville N. 56

Willard 58, Port Clinton 53

Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Richmond Edison 36

Wooster Triway 50, Massillon Tuslaw 49, OT

Worthington Christian 57, Cols. Bexley 49

Worthington Kilbourne 50, Westerville S. 39

Youngs. Boardman 54, Austintown Fitch 42

Youngs. Valley Christian 54, E. Palestine 26

Zanesville Maysville 56, Warsaw River View 54

Zanesville W. Muskingum 61, McConnelsville Morgan 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield vs. Akr. Firestone, ppd.

Ashtabula Edgewood vs. Beachwood, ccd.

Bay Village Bay vs. Lakewood, ccd.

Bedford vs. Garfield Hts., ccd.

Cin. N. College Hill vs. Cin. Christian, ccd.

Lodi Cloverleaf vs. Akr. Coventry, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Marysville vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, ccd.

Parma Normandy vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ccd.

Sidney vs. Riverside Stebbins, ppd.

Wapakoneta vs. Kenton, ppd.

Warren Champion vs. Campbell Memorial, ppd.

Youngs. Ursuline vs. Youngs. Mooney, ccd.

