BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 106, Akr. East 44
Akr. Hoban 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 32
Akr. Manchester 76, Orrville 28
Akr. North 75, Akr. Ellet 52
Amherst Steele 76, Avon 70
Andrews Osborne Academy 76, Elyria Open Door 62
Anna 61, Botkins 59
Apple Creek Waynedale 86, Doylestown Chippewa 53
Archbold 52, Bryan 20
Ashland 67, Mt. Vernon 42
Ashland Crestview 67, Plymouth 38
Ashtabula Lakeside 73, Geneva 57
Athens 47, Albany Alexander 32
Atwater Waterloo 53, Mineral Ridge 45
Barberton 73, Copley 60
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 61, Sandusky St. Mary 42
Batavia 60, Wilmington 51
Batavia Clermont NE 63, Felicity-Franklin 57
Bellaire 71, Rayland Buckeye 54
Beloit W. Branch 53, Alliance 37
Berea-Midpark 74, N. Olmsted 48
Berlin Hiland 60, Sugarcreek Garaway 51
Bishop Ready 53, Bishop Hartley 47
Bristol 71, Kinsman Badger 42
Brookville 59, Eaton 52
Brunswick 78, Euclid 57
Bucyrus Wynford 66, Attica Seneca E. 47
Byesville Meadowbrook 81, Crooksville 53
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61, Martins Ferry 53
Can. South 54, Alliance Marlington 27
Canal Fulton Northwest 54, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51
Canfield 62, Youngs. East 57
Carey 66, Morral Ridgedale 24
Casstown Miami E. 60, New Paris National Trail 58
Cedarville 78, W. Liberty-Salem 49
Celina 55, Lima Bath 50, OT
Chagrin Falls Kenston 73, Willoughby S. 67, OT
Chardon NDCL 42, Parma Padua 39
Chillicothe Unioto 49, Chillicothe Huntington 34
Chillicothe Zane Trace 58, Bainbridge Paint Valley 43
Cin. Anderson 43, Loveland 32
Cin. Colerain 77, Cin. Sycamore 70, OT
Cin. Elder 42, Cin. Moeller 40
Cin. Princeton 72, Middletown 56
Cin. St. Xavier 47, Cin. La Salle 37
Cin. Woodward 93, Cin. Hughes 74
Cols. DeSales 60, Bishop Watterson 48
Cols. Franklin Hts. 43, Delaware Hayes 40
Cols. Upper Arlington 64, Groveport-Madison 55
Columbus Grove 67, Spencerville 35
Convoy Crestview 55, Delphos Jefferson 42
Cory-Rawson 55, N. Baltimore 48
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 92, Cle. VASJ 45
Cuyahoga Hts. 79, Garfield Hts. Trinity 52
Dalton 88, West Salem Northwestern 70
Day. Christian 49, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 41
Day. Northridge 47, Bellbrook 39
Defiance 61, Elida 38
Defiance Ayersville 40, Defiance Tinora 17
Delaware Buckeye Valley 70, Cols. Grandview Hts. 49
Dublin Coffman 44, Hilliard Bradley 40
Edgerton 51, Sherwood Fairview 32
Fairfield 56, Mason 55
Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Southington Chalker 46
Fayetteville-Perry 45, Leesburg Fairfield 43, OT
Frankfort Adena 62, Southeastern 41
Fredericktown 36, Cardington-Lincoln 26
Ft. Jennings 46, Continental 34
Georgetown 86, Blanchester 76
Gibsonburg 65, Tontogany Otsego 26
Grafton Midview 60, Westlake 56
Granville 67, Newark Licking Valley 40
Green 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 32
Greenville 43, Vandalia Butler 36, OT
Grove City 73, Galloway Westland 50
Hamilton 56, Cin. Oak Hills 37
Hamilton Badin 53, Cin. Purcell Marian 45
Hannibal River 48, Barnesville 38
Harrod Allen E. 67, Paulding 58
Hartville Lake Center Christian 59, Ravenna SE 51
Haviland Wayne Trace 46, Antwerp 45
Hicksville 45, Holgate 27
Hillsboro 74, Washington C.H. 49
Holland Springfield 61, Maumee 24
Howard E. Knox 50, Sparta Highland 33
Hubbard 52, Girard 48
Huber Hts. Wayne 43, Miamisburg 39
Jackson Center 49, Ft. Loramie 35
Jefferson Area 73, Niles McKinley 64
Jeromesville Hillsdale 60, Rittman 43
Johnstown 57, Utica 36
Johnstown Northridge 46, Newark Cath. 43
Kent Roosevelt 50, Aurora 44
Kidron Cent. Christian 44, Mansfield St. Peter’s 30
Kirtland 48, Burton Berkshire 40
LaGrange Keystone 65, Oberlin Firelands 47
Leetonia 54, Cortland Maplewood 49
Legacy Christian 66, Day. Miami Valley 44
Leipsic 62, McComb 34
Lewistown Indian Lake 80, St. Paris Graham 57
Lima Perry 77, Dola Hardin Northern 51
Lima Shawnee 53, St. Marys Memorial 45
Lisbon David Anderson 58, Columbiana 47
Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Akr. Coventry 40
Lorain 58, Gates Mills Gilmour 47
Lorain Clearview 51, Sheffield Brookside 45
Louisville 63, Tallmadge 48
Lucas 57, Crestline 43
Macedonia Nordonia 49, Hudson 36
Magnolia Sandy Valley 51, Uhrichsville Claymont 48
Mansfield Christian 59, Loudonville 56
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Ft. Recovery 41
Marion Harding 36, Marion Pleasant 34
Massillon 52, Can. Cent. Cath. 48
Massillon Jackson 58, N. Can. Hoover 54
Mayfield 86, Madison 65
McArthur Vinton County 63, Wellston 59
McDermott Scioto NW 54, Oak Hill 37
McDonald 88, Berlin Center Western Reserve 63
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 66, Lima Temple Christian 30
Medina 64, Elyria 30
Medina Buckeye 57, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 54
Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 64, Conneaut 53
Metamora Evergreen 37, Delta 22
Miami Valley Christian Academy 85, Hamilton New Miami 60
Middlefield Cardinal 62, Wickliffe 50
Millersburg W. Holmes 61, Lexington 57
Milton-Union 63, Carlisle 53
Minster 61, New Knoxville 27
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Findlay Liberty-Benton 50
Mt. Gilead 64, Danville 43
Mt. Orab Western Brown 75, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Sebring McKinley 46
New Boston Glenwood 74, Portsmouth Clay 44
New Bremen 44, Coldwater 42
New Carlisle Tecumseh 48, London 46
New Madison Tri-Village 81, Bradford 47
New Middletown Spring. 77, Lowellville 46
New Philadelphia 57, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 47, Bucyrus 43
Newton Falls 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 46
Norton 80, Akr. Springfield 39
Norwalk 58, Vermilion 49
Oak Harbor 49, Milan Edison 34
Ottoville 60, Miller City 35
Painesville Riverside 86, Eastlake North 54
Pandora-Gilboa 76, Van Buren 45
Parma 54, Fairview 51
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57, Zanesville 46
Perry 78, Ashtabula Edgewood 46
Pickerington Cent. 57, Reynoldsburg 47
Piketon 52, Williamsport Westfall 34
Plain City Jonathan Alder 55, Spring. Kenton Ridge 26
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44
Portsmouth W. 58, Waverly 57
Powell Olentangy Liberty 68, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 62
Proctorville Fairland 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 39
Racine Southern 45, Reedsville Eastern 25
Richmond Hts. 102, Independence 76
Richwood N. Union 71, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 55
Rockford Parkway 53, Delphos St. John’s 51, OT
Rocky River 68, Elyria Cath. 53
Rocky River Lutheran W. 59, Brooklyn 43
Rootstown 74, Windham 66
Rossford 77, Elmore Woodmore 52
Russia 50, Houston 40
S. Point 56, Portsmouth 46
STVM 75, Youngs. Chaney High School 52
Sandusky 61, Tiffin Columbian 57
Sarahsville Shenandoah 71, Shadyside 60
Sardinia Eastern Brown 81, Lynchburg-Clay 39
Shelby 65, Ontario 53
Sidney Lehman 45, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 40
Smithville 62, Creston Norwayne 55
Spring. Cath. Cent. 85, N. Lewisburg Triad 58
Spring. Shawnee 65, Bellefontaine 42
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 59, Cin. Country Day 50
St. Henry 48, Versailles 36
Steubenville 72, E. Liverpool 66
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 48, Toronto 45
Streetsboro 44, Mogadore Field 35
Struthers 62, Cortland Lakeview 53
Sunbury Big Walnut 59, Canal Winchester 44
Swanton 47, Hamler Patrick Henry 31
Sylvania Northview 62, Oregon Clay 58
Thomas Worthington 70, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 35
Tiffin Calvert 91, Lakeside Danbury 46
Tipp City Tippecanoe 68, Piqua 53
Tol. Cent. Cath. 46, Tol. St. Francis 30
Tol. Start 55, Holland Springfield 42
Troy 60, Xenia 47
Upper Sandusky 63, Sycamore Mohawk 47
Van Wert Lincolnview 65, Bluffton 58
Vincent Warren 44, Cambridge 29
W. Carrollton 77, Fairborn 54
W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50
Warren Harding 62, Warren Howland 53
Wauseon 43, Liberty Center 22
Westerville Cent. 75, Dublin Coffman 60
Whitehall-Yearling 75, Westerville N. 56
Willard 58, Port Clinton 53
Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Richmond Edison 36
Wooster Triway 50, Massillon Tuslaw 49, OT
Worthington Christian 57, Cols. Bexley 49
Worthington Kilbourne 50, Westerville S. 39
Youngs. Boardman 54, Austintown Fitch 42
Youngs. Valley Christian 54, E. Palestine 26
Zanesville Maysville 56, Warsaw River View 54
Zanesville W. Muskingum 61, McConnelsville Morgan 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield vs. Akr. Firestone, ppd.
Ashtabula Edgewood vs. Beachwood, ccd.
Bay Village Bay vs. Lakewood, ccd.
Bedford vs. Garfield Hts., ccd.
Cin. N. College Hill vs. Cin. Christian, ccd.
Lodi Cloverleaf vs. Akr. Coventry, ppd. to Jan 15th.
Marysville vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, ccd.
Parma Normandy vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ccd.
Sidney vs. Riverside Stebbins, ppd.
Wapakoneta vs. Kenton, ppd.
Warren Champion vs. Campbell Memorial, ppd.
Youngs. Ursuline vs. Youngs. Mooney, ccd.
___
