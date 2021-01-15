GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashville Teays Valley 44, Baltimore Liberty Union 40
Bloom-Carroll 47, Circleville Logan Elm 44
Cambridge 43, Lisbon Beaver 35
Columbia Station Columbia 46, Wellington 34
Cornerstone Christian 52, Kirtland 35
Delaware Hayes 61, Cols. Franklin Hts. 23
Fairfield Christian 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 38
Greenwich S. Cent. 39, New London 31
Grove City 56, Galloway Westland 13
Hilliard Darby 39, Dublin Jerome 35
Lewis Center Olentangy 44, Marysville 37
Mechanicsburg 45, W. Jefferson 32
New Albany 73, Westerville Cent. 27
Newark 57, Lancaster 19
Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43
Reynoldsburg 60, Pickerington Cent. 53
Vandalia Butler 40, Greenville 19
W. Unity Hilltop 44, Pioneer N. Central 36
Wauseon 60, Liberty Center 50
