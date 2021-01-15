GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashville Teays Valley 44, Baltimore Liberty Union 40

Bloom-Carroll 47, Circleville Logan Elm 44

Cambridge 43, Lisbon Beaver 35

Columbia Station Columbia 46, Wellington 34

Cornerstone Christian 52, Kirtland 35

Delaware Hayes 61, Cols. Franklin Hts. 23

Fairfield Christian 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 38

Greenwich S. Cent. 39, New London 31

Grove City 56, Galloway Westland 13

Hilliard Darby 39, Dublin Jerome 35

Lewis Center Olentangy 44, Marysville 37

Mechanicsburg 45, W. Jefferson 32

New Albany 73, Westerville Cent. 27

Newark 57, Lancaster 19

Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43

Reynoldsburg 60, Pickerington Cent. 53

Vandalia Butler 40, Greenville 19

W. Unity Hilltop 44, Pioneer N. Central 36

Wauseon 60, Liberty Center 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/