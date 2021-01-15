BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 71, Propel Andrew Street 38

Sewickley Academy 47, Shenango 45, 2OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethel Park vs. Mount Lebanon, ppd.

Central Valley vs. Blackhawk, ppd.

Imani Christian Academy vs. Cornell, ppd.

Keystone Oaks vs. Deer Lakes, ppd.

South Park vs. Belle Vernon, ppd.

Waynesburg Central vs. McGuffey, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 58, Wissahickon 32

Altoona 50, Carlisle 16

Chartiers Valley 79, Moon 26

Danville 38, Jersey Shore 30

Gwynedd Mercy 68, Villa Maria 40

Mount Lebanon 53, Woodland Hills 33

St. Basil 45, Villa Joseph Marie 35

West Greene 60, Jefferson-Morgan 5

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Cambria vs. Blairsville, ppd.

Cranberry vs. Allegheny-Clarion Valley, ppd.

Upper Merion vs. Phoenixville, ppd.

Yough vs. California, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/