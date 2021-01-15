BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 71, Propel Andrew Street 38
Sewickley Academy 47, Shenango 45, 2OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bethel Park vs. Mount Lebanon, ppd.
Central Valley vs. Blackhawk, ppd.
Imani Christian Academy vs. Cornell, ppd.
Keystone Oaks vs. Deer Lakes, ppd.
South Park vs. Belle Vernon, ppd.
Waynesburg Central vs. McGuffey, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 58, Wissahickon 32
Altoona 50, Carlisle 16
Chartiers Valley 79, Moon 26
Danville 38, Jersey Shore 30
Gwynedd Mercy 68, Villa Maria 40
Mount Lebanon 53, Woodland Hills 33
St. Basil 45, Villa Joseph Marie 35
West Greene 60, Jefferson-Morgan 5
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Cambria vs. Blairsville, ppd.
Cranberry vs. Allegheny-Clarion Valley, ppd.
Upper Merion vs. Phoenixville, ppd.
Yough vs. California, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/