Coach Rock gets 400th win

Zanesville,Ohio – Coach Todd Rock, now in his 28th season with Bishop Rosecrans achieved a very lofty milestone of 400 career wins.

Rock and the Bishops faced off against Liberty Christian on Thursday night and came out quite determined. An opening run of 9-0 by Rosecrans would set the tone, Josh Merva a big reason for that as he gets 15pts in the first quarter, all coming from three pointers. The Bishops would lead 26-9 at the end of the first.

Second quarter, Johs Merva stays with the hot hand hitting six three-pointers in he first half…. moving him to second all-time in three pointers made in Rosecrans history. A lot of history for one night.

Rosecrans would keep the presure on and win this one by 50.

FINAL:

ROSECRANS 83

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 33