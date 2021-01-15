Updated on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Rain/Snow Showers to Scattered Snow Showers. Cloudy. Chilly. High 40°

TONIGHT: Scattered Snow Showers. Cloudy. Low 29°

SATURDAY: Scattered Snow Showers. Cloudy. Accumulations < 1″. Cold. High 37°

DISCUSSION:

Rain/Snow Showers will be with us this morning, as cold front moves into the region. We will see an area of low pressure move in behind the front, and scattered snow showers will be possible with the low moving in. Temperatures will be on the chilly side today. Highs will be around 40 this morning, but colder air will filter in this afternoon, with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s by the end of the afternoon.

Scattered snow showers will linger into the overnight, with some light accumulation possible, under half an inch. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to near 30.

Scattered snow shower chances will continue into the weekend, some accumulation expected, with many areas receiving an inch or less on Saturday and less than half an inch on Sunday. Temperatures will be colder, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

A few more snow shower chances will linger into the start of the work week, with highs in the low to mid 30s on Monday. Rain/Snow will be possible on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. As we head towards the end of next week, highs will warm into the lower 40s on Thursday, with a few rain shower chances.

Have a Great Friday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com