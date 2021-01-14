Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnesville 84, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 76, 2OT

Bishop Ready 69, Bishop Watterson 49

Bristol 65, Warren Champion 41

Brookfield 63, Orwell Grand Valley 58

Cin. Summit Country Day 46, Cin. Country Day 40

Cols. DeSales 55, Dublin Jerome 48

Cols. Franklin Hts. 47, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 35

Cortland Maplewood 73, Southington Chalker 62

Crown City S. Gallia 58, Reedsville Eastern 26

E. Cle. Shaw 47, Akr. North 42

Galloway Westland 54, Cols. Patriot Prep 49

Greenville 47, Fairborn 37

Hamilton New Miami 50, Cin. Oyler 30

Johnstown 53, Granville 52

Lakewood St. Edward 77, Akr. Buchtel 73

New Richmond 51, Batavia Clermont NE 40

Newton Falls 71, Windham 62

Sidney 61, Piqua 50

Spring. Cath. Cent. 51, London Madison Plains 28

Tipp City Tippecanoe 70, Xenia 48

Whitehall-Yearling 110, Trotwood-Madison 108, 2OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nelsonville-York vs. Corning Miller, ppd.

Riverside Stebbins vs. Vandalia Butler, ccd.

