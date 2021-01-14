Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 46, Lima Cent. Cath. 35
Albany Alexander 56, Nelsonville-York 23
Apple Creek Waynedale 84, Jeromesville Hillsdale 39
Ashland 53, Lexington 43
Attica Seneca E. 52, Milan Edison 37
Bellbrook 44, Monroe 35
Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 53, Sidney Christian Academy 19
Belpre 61, Reedsville Eastern 46
Berlin Center Western Reserve 79, Sebring McKinley 29
Bishop Watterson 61, Cols. DeSales 39
Bluffton 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 38
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 31, Bellaire 28
Camden Preble Shawnee 68, Milton-Union 37
Canfield S. Range 38, Struthers 17
Carey 65, Upper Sandusky 20
Carlisle 53, Day. Christian 30
Casstown Miami E. 43, Newton Local 26
Columbiana Crestview 37, Brookfield 28
Columbus Grove 36, Spencerville 31
Convoy Crestview 54, Delphos Jefferson 44
Creston Norwayne 52, Dalton 20
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42, Mayfield 39
Defiance 34, Elida 28
Defiance Tinora 60, Defiance Ayersville 55
Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42
Delta 64, Metamora Evergreen 50
Doylestown Chippewa 57, Smithville 14
Fairport Harbor Harding 34, Andover Pymatuning Valley 27
Fayetteville-Perry 52, Mowrystown Whiteoak 28
Findlay Liberty-Benton 78, Cory-Rawson 32
Ft. Loramie 49, Anna 17
Groveport Madison Christian 50, Granville Christian 25
Hanoverton United 40, Columbiana 27
Haviland Wayne Trace 35, Antwerp 22
Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 50, Can. Heritage Christian 27
Hicksville 44, Holgate 32
Kenton 39, Wapakoneta 28
Lakeside Danbury 53, Tiffin Calvert 34
Legacy Christian 35, Waynesville 27
Lima Bath 51, Celina 38
Lowellville 38, Mineral Ridge 24
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Ft. Recovery 32
Marietta 64, New Matamoras Frontier 47
Marion Harding 67, Ontario 35
McArthur Vinton County 89, Athens 37
McComb 46, Arlington 20
McDonald 61, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 31
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50, Lima Temple Christian 28
Middlefield Cardinal 61, Vienna Mathews 44
Milford 40, Cin. Indian Hill 20
Millbury Lake 43, Bloomdale Elmwood 39
Minster 38, New Knoxville 29
Monroeville 52, Genoa Area 25
Morral Ridgedale 39, Marion Elgin 12
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 51, Pandora-Gilboa 26
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 40, Sidney Lehman 34
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31, Sycamore Mohawk 21
New Riegel 53, Old Fort 45
Newton Falls 52, Leavittsburg LaBrae 35
Oak Hill 49, Beaver Eastern 35
Painesville Riverside 65, Ashtabula Lakeside 29
Paulding 66, Harrod Allen E. 43
Perrysburg 62, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42
Pomeroy Meigs 72, Wellston 33
Richmond Edison 66, Lisbon Beaver 50
Rocky River Magnificat 58, Strongsville 55
Russia 56, Sidney Fairlawn 27
Ryle, Ky. 54, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 30
S. Webster 53, Minford 34
Sandusky Perkins 59, Oak Harbor 48
Shelby 77, Bellville Clear Fork 42
Sherwood Fairview 81, Edgerton 24
Swanton 48, Hamler Patrick Henry 23
Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Findlay 44
Troy Christian 52, Franklin Middletown Christian 29
Van Buren 55, N. Baltimore 39
Versailles 40, St. Henry 31
Warren Harding 67, Youngs. Liberty 52
Wheelersburg 62, Portsmouth W. 43
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Maumee 43
Willard 56, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53, OT
Williamsport Westfall 49, Southeastern 46
Windham 48, Southington Chalker 34
Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Rayland Buckeye 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Ellet vs. Akr. Firestone, ppd.
Archbold vs. Bryan, ccd.
Delphos St. John’s vs. Rockford Parkway, ppd.
Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Circleville, ccd.
Linsly, W.Va. vs. Woodsfield Monroe Cent., ccd.
Mansfield Madison vs. Sandusky, ccd.
New Bremen vs. Coldwater, ppd.
Notre Dame Academy vs. Tol. St. Ursula, ccd.
Tiffin Columbian vs. Bucyrus Wynford, ppd.
Warren Champion vs. Campbell Memorial, ccd.
Williamsburg vs. Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/