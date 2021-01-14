Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 46, Lima Cent. Cath. 35

Albany Alexander 56, Nelsonville-York 23

Apple Creek Waynedale 84, Jeromesville Hillsdale 39

Ashland 53, Lexington 43

Attica Seneca E. 52, Milan Edison 37

Bellbrook 44, Monroe 35

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 53, Sidney Christian Academy 19

Belpre 61, Reedsville Eastern 46

Berlin Center Western Reserve 79, Sebring McKinley 29

Bishop Watterson 61, Cols. DeSales 39

Bluffton 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 38

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 31, Bellaire 28

Camden Preble Shawnee 68, Milton-Union 37

Canfield S. Range 38, Struthers 17

Carey 65, Upper Sandusky 20

Carlisle 53, Day. Christian 30

Casstown Miami E. 43, Newton Local 26

Columbiana Crestview 37, Brookfield 28

Columbus Grove 36, Spencerville 31

Convoy Crestview 54, Delphos Jefferson 44

Creston Norwayne 52, Dalton 20

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42, Mayfield 39

Defiance 34, Elida 28

Defiance Tinora 60, Defiance Ayersville 55

Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42

Delta 64, Metamora Evergreen 50

Doylestown Chippewa 57, Smithville 14

Fairport Harbor Harding 34, Andover Pymatuning Valley 27

Fayetteville-Perry 52, Mowrystown Whiteoak 28

Findlay Liberty-Benton 78, Cory-Rawson 32

Ft. Loramie 49, Anna 17

Groveport Madison Christian 50, Granville Christian 25

Hanoverton United 40, Columbiana 27

Haviland Wayne Trace 35, Antwerp 22

Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 50, Can. Heritage Christian 27

Hicksville 44, Holgate 32

Kenton 39, Wapakoneta 28

Lakeside Danbury 53, Tiffin Calvert 34

Legacy Christian 35, Waynesville 27

Lima Bath 51, Celina 38

Lowellville 38, Mineral Ridge 24

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Ft. Recovery 32

Marietta 64, New Matamoras Frontier 47

Marion Harding 67, Ontario 35

McArthur Vinton County 89, Athens 37

McComb 46, Arlington 20

McDonald 61, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 31

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50, Lima Temple Christian 28

Middlefield Cardinal 61, Vienna Mathews 44

Milford 40, Cin. Indian Hill 20

Millbury Lake 43, Bloomdale Elmwood 39

Minster 38, New Knoxville 29

Monroeville 52, Genoa Area 25

Morral Ridgedale 39, Marion Elgin 12

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 51, Pandora-Gilboa 26

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 40, Sidney Lehman 34

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31, Sycamore Mohawk 21

New Riegel 53, Old Fort 45

Newton Falls 52, Leavittsburg LaBrae 35

Oak Hill 49, Beaver Eastern 35

Painesville Riverside 65, Ashtabula Lakeside 29

Paulding 66, Harrod Allen E. 43

Perrysburg 62, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42

Pomeroy Meigs 72, Wellston 33

Richmond Edison 66, Lisbon Beaver 50

Rocky River Magnificat 58, Strongsville 55

Russia 56, Sidney Fairlawn 27

Ryle, Ky. 54, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 30

S. Webster 53, Minford 34

Sandusky Perkins 59, Oak Harbor 48

Shelby 77, Bellville Clear Fork 42

Sherwood Fairview 81, Edgerton 24

Swanton 48, Hamler Patrick Henry 23

Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Findlay 44

Troy Christian 52, Franklin Middletown Christian 29

Van Buren 55, N. Baltimore 39

Versailles 40, St. Henry 31

Warren Harding 67, Youngs. Liberty 52

Wheelersburg 62, Portsmouth W. 43

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Maumee 43

Willard 56, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53, OT

Williamsport Westfall 49, Southeastern 46

Windham 48, Southington Chalker 34

Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Rayland Buckeye 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Ellet vs. Akr. Firestone, ppd.

Archbold vs. Bryan, ccd.

Delphos St. John’s vs. Rockford Parkway, ppd.

Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Circleville, ccd.

Linsly, W.Va. vs. Woodsfield Monroe Cent., ccd.

Mansfield Madison vs. Sandusky, ccd.

New Bremen vs. Coldwater, ppd.

Notre Dame Academy vs. Tol. St. Ursula, ccd.

Tiffin Columbian vs. Bucyrus Wynford, ppd.

Warren Champion vs. Campbell Memorial, ccd.

Williamsburg vs. Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/