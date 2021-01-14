Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amanda-Clearcreek 69, Shekinah Christian 34
Cle. Hts. 46, Garfield Hts. 41
Collins Western Reserve 85, Ashland Mapleton 48
Edon 62, Montpelier 47
Greenwich S. Cent. 64, New London 42
Norwalk St. Paul 69, Monroeville 46
Painesville Riverside 80, Painesville Harvey 44
Pioneer N. Central 61, W. Unity Hilltop 30
Stryker 45, Gorham Fayette 25
Sylvania Southview 73, Maumee 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
