Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cedar Crest 47, Hempfield 44
Conestoga Christian 79, Covenant Christian Academy 41
Dallas 64, Pittston Area 53
Erie 58, Erie McDowell 51
Farrell 68, Jamestown 39
Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Clairton 35
Hickory 64, Grove City 57
Kennedy Catholic 73, Commodore Perry 18
Montgomery 52, Meadowbrook Christian 42
Muhlenberg 58, Governor Mifflin 54
Neshaminy 55, Council Rock South 42
Sharpsville 74, Sharon 41
Southern Lehigh 65, Catasauqua 58
Weatherly 68, Lourdes Regional 45
West Middlesex 71, Mercer 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 44, Clairton 36
Armstrong 51, Fox Chapel 36
Beaver Area 40, Quaker Valley 37
Berks Catholic 33, Twin Valley 22
Dubois Central Catholic 45, Eisenhower 30
Fairview 45, Fort Leboeuf 28
Governor Mifflin 49, Muhlenberg 12
Hempfield 36, Cedar Crest 28
Keystone Oaks 46, East Allegheny 42
Lake-Lehman 52, Hanover Area 7
Laurel 39, Elwood City Riverside 19
Mercyhurst Prep 54, Northwestern 17
Montour 54, New Castle 31
Mount Lebanon 58, Peters Township 51
Neshannock 70, Aliquippa 31
North Allegheny 64, Seneca Valley 53
Norwin 49, Butler 26
Oakland Catholic 54, West Allegheny 14
Penn-Trafford 46, Shaler 33
Pine-Richland 43, North Hills 27
Riverview 25, Leechburg 12
South Park 63, Bentworth 16
Southmoreland 46, Mount Pleasant 24
Trinity 77, Albert Gallatin 35
Union Area 48, Cornell 19
Villa Maria 68, Mohawk 44
Winchester Thurston 84, Jeannette 25
Wyoming Area 42, Tunkhannock 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Blackhawk vs. Ambridge, ppd.
Cameron County vs. Port Allegany, ccd.
Charleroi vs. Brownsville, ccd.
Hempfield Area vs. Baldwin, ppd.
Laurel Highlands vs. Ringgold, ppd.
Mapletown vs. Monessen, ppd.
McConnellsburg vs. Southern Fulton, ccd.
Northern Bedford vs. Everett, ppd.
Oley Valley vs. Fleetwood, ppd.
Valley vs. Deer Lakes, ppd.
Waynesburg Central vs. McGuffey, ccd.
Yough vs. Apollo-Ridge, ccd.
