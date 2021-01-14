The Citadel, VMI meet in conference play

The Citadel (8-1, 1-1) vs. VMI (6-6, 1-2)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SoCon foes meet as The Citadel battles VMI. The Citadel fell 94-88 to Furman in its last outing. VMI lost 80-78 to Wofford in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: The Citadel’s Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice and Tyler Moffe have combined to account for 50 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season, although that number has dropped to 23 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Greg Parham has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all VMI field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-6 this year when it scores 78 points or fewer and 6-0 when it scores at least 79.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Keydets have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. VMI has an assist on 48 of 80 field goals (60 percent) across its past three contests while The Citadel has assists on 54 of 92 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 92.2 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs second among Division I teams. The VMI defense has allowed 73.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 201st overall).

