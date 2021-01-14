Panthers offer GM position to Seattle’s Scott Fitterer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers announced they offered their general manager position to Seattle Seahawks vice president of football operations Scott Fitterer.

It is unclear whether or not Fitterer plans to accept the position as negotiations were ongoing.

Fitterer has been with the Seahawks since 2001, where he effectively operated as a co-assistant GM under John Schneider. He has worked with three head coaches during that span, with his focus primarily on evaluating incoming college talent.

If he accepts the position, Fitterer is expected to have final say in personnel decisions in Carolina, although coach Matt Rhule will still have an input.

Fitterer’s potential hire comes following an exhaustive search by Panthers owner David Tepper, who interviewed 15 candidates for the position. The list was later trimmed to four with Fitterer, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles being the finalists who were invited for a second in-person interview.

Fitterer would replace longtime general manager Marty Hurney, who was fired in December.

Tepper said at the time he was looking for a general manager who was more data-driven and is a believer in sports analytics. Tepper also said he was looking for “alignment and collaboration” between the team’s next general manager and Rhule, who was 5-11 in his first season with the Panthers after signing a seven-year, $62 million contract.

“Collaboration doesn’t mean you don’t have arguments about who you are picking,” Tepper said in December. “(We want) a decision maker, somebody who is a good manager.”

A two-sports athlete in college, Fitterer pitched three seasons in the Blue Jays organization. He began his career with the Giants before joining the Seahawks and rising through the ranks to direct their college personnel department.

