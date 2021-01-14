Packers host Rams with NFC championship game berth at stake

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-6) at GREEN BAY (13-3)

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Packers by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Rams 10-7; Packers 10-6

SERIES RECORD — Rams lead 47-46-2

LAST MEETING — Rams beat Packers 29-27 in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2018

LAST WEEK — Rams beat Seahawks 30-20; Packers were off, beat Bears 35-16 on Jan. 3

AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 11, Packers No. 2

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (10), PASS (13).

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (3), PASS (1).

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (8), PASS (9).

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (13-T), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — This marks only the third playoff meeting between these franchises and the Rams’ first playoff game at Lambeau Field. The Rams faced Green Bay in a postseason game at Milwaukee’s County Stadium on Dec. 23, 1967, when the Packers won 28-7. Eight days later, they won the Ice Bowl against Dallas and the ’67 NFC title. The Rams won an NFC divisional playoff game 45-17 in St. Louis on Jan. 20, 2002. … This game features six All-Pro selections: QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams, Packers OT David Bakhtiari (injured), C Corey Linsley for Green Bay; DT Aaron Donald and CB Jalen Ramsey for LA. … Packers coach Matt LaFleur was an offensive coordinator on Rams coach Sean McVay’s staff in 2017. LaFleur and McVay worked together as NFL assistant coaches for Washington from 2010-13. … The Rams aren’t saying whether Jared Goff or John Wolford will start at quarterback. Goff had surgery on his right thumb two weeks ago. Wolford started in Goff’s place last week in a 30-20 victory at Seattle but incurred a neck stinger early in the game. … Donald and OLB Leonard Floyd had two sacks each against Seattle. … Donald left his first career multi-sack postseason game with a rib injury, but the six-time All-Pro expects to play in Green Bay. … Donald had 13 ½ sacks during the regular season to tie New Orleans’ Trey Hendrickson for second place among all NFL players. Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt led the league with 15 sacks. … The Rams made 53 sacks during the regular season to rank second in the NFL behind only Pittsburgh’s 56. They had five more sacks in the playoff win over Seattle. … The Rams own a 37-0 record when leading at halftime during McVay’s four-season tenure. … LA is trying to make a second NFC championship game in three years. The Rams have three postseason victories in the last three years after winning three playoff games in their previous 18 seasons combined. … Los Angeles beat Seattle behind 176 total yards from rookie RB Cam Akers. That’s the third-most combined rushing/receiving yards in Rams playoff history. … Akers is the first rookie to rush for 100 yards in a playoff game for the Rams. His combined yards were the most by an NFL rookie in his playoff debut since 1970. … Los Angeles’ defense led the NFL in fewest points allowed, yards passing allowed, total yards allowed, first downs allowed and touchdown passes allowed. … The Packers have won six straight games and had their second straight 13-3 regular-season finish. … Green Bay is seeking to reach the NFC championship game for the fourth time in the last seven seasons. The Packers haven’t reached the Super Bowl since the 2010 season. … Rodgers finished the regular season with an NFL-leading 48 touchdown passes and only five interceptions. He set franchise single-season records for touchdown passes and completion percentage (.707). … Adams closed the regular season with an NFL-leading 18 touchdown catches despite missing two games with a hamstring injury. Those 18 touchdown receptions tied the single-season franchise record Sterling Sharpe set in 1994. Adams also broke a franchise single-season record with 115 overall receptions. … Robert Tonyan’s 11 touchdown catches tied the franchise single-season record for a tight end. Paul Coffman had 11 touchdown receptions in 1983. … Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith has 12 ½ sacks this season and 26 over the last two years. … Green Bay committed a league-low 11 turnovers during the regular season. … The Packers lead the NFL in scoring (31.8). This is the first postseason game pitting the NFL’s top scoring offense against the league’s top scoring defense since the New England Patriots, who had the No. 1 defense, rallied for a Super Bowl overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5, 2017. … Fantasy tip: Akers enters this game on a roll and could have a big day against a Green Bay run defense that has improved lately but remains vulnerable at times.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL