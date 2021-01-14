Malouf Ranks 5th in Best Places to Work List

George Hiotis

A national company with a Muskingum County operation is ranked 5th on Glassdoor’s 2021 Best Places to Work List.

Malouf, a leader in the furniture and bedding industry, earned the ranking in the small to medium business category. 

The Employee’s Choice Award, now in its 13th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. 

Malouf is located in the former Longabager manufacturing facility in Muskingum County.

