Granville girls down Newark Catholic in battle of top ten teams

GRANVILLE, Ohio – Two of the top ranked girls basketball teams in Ohio met on the court Wednesday night, and expectations were high.

Both Granville and Newark Catholic were ranked in the Associated Press Ohio girls basketball polls released on Tuesday — Granville ranked 7th in Division II and Newark Catholic ranked #5 in Division IV.

When the two teams met, the teams weren’t just competing to impress the pollsters, they were also competing to stay atop the standings in the Licking County League.

Granville scored the first four points of the game before Newark Catholic sped out to a 14-7 lead with just 43 seconds to go in the first.

Granville would make every one of those 40 seconds count.

The Blue Aces scored all seven points they needed to tie the game in just under forty seconds to end the first tied up at 14. A quick start in the second quarter helped the Aces start to pull away, outscoring the Green Wave 19-5 in the second quarter.

Granville would continue to pull away with an impressive barrage of shooting, plus total domination on the defensive glass throughout the second half.

FINAL: NEWARK CATHOLIC 40 – GRANVILLE 51

