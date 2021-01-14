Electrics ZAP Raiders

McConnelsville, Ohio – The Electrics and Morgan met head to head Wednesday night in a very physical game.

The game was truly a tale of two halves, as both teams barely scored over double digits in the first half. Hard fouls and free throws was the early theme, Morgan would leading 11-10 going into the break.

Philo must have got a shock to their system in halftime….they came out on fire in the second half. A three pointer from Kierston Harper would give Philo the lead with 3:30 left in the third, and they never let off. Olivia Dement scored five straight in the fourth quarter to give Philo a double digit lead, a lead which diminished towards the end of the game but still proved to be strong enough for victory in McConnelsville.

FINAL: PHILO 33 – MORGAN 28