Electrics ZAP Raiders

McConnelsville, Ohio – The Electrics and Morgan met head to head Wednesday night in a very physical game.

The game was truly a tale of two halves, as both teams barely scored over double digits in the first half. Hard fouls and free throws was the early theme, Morgan would leading 11-10 going into the break.

Philo must have got a shock to their system in halftime….they came out on fire in the second half. A three pointer from Kierston Harper would give Philo the lead with 3:30 left in the third, and they never let off. Olivia Dement scored five straight in the fourth quarter to give Philo a double digit lead, a lead which diminished towards the end of the game but still proved to be strong enough for victory in McConnelsville.

FINAL: PHILO 33 – MORGAN 28

Paul Murray is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Canton, OH, he graduated from Glenoak Highschool in 2016. Paul attended Ashland University where he majored in Digital Media Journalism and competed for the track and field team. During his time at Ashland he served as a News and Sports anchor, News director, and play-by-play commentator for soccer, football, and basketball. In track, Paul was a 3x All-American in the 4x400 meter relay and a part of two National Champion teams. He is currently a bit out of shape, but will gladly accept the challenge of anyone who wants to race. Paul is also a member of the Ohio Army National Guard in the 148th Infantry Regiment based out of Tiffin, OH. If you have any sports news, stats, or information please feel free to reach out to him by emailing pmurray@whizmediagroup.com or on twitter @paulmurrayy.

