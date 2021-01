ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Thursday the county’s 89th COVID-19 related death.

Officials said a 73-year-old resident has died with COVID-19 pneumonia.

The Command Center also reported that 91 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases to 807 in the county.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.