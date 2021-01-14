Chong Qui lifts Mount St. Mary’s over Merrimack 77-57

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui had 19 points as Mount St. Mary’s romped past Merrimack 77-57 on Thursday night.

Josh Reaves had 13 points for Mount St. Mary’s (3-5, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Dakota Leffew added 12 points. Nana Opoku had 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Mikey Watkins had 17 points for the Warriors (1-2, 1-2). Jordan Minor added 14 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Isaacson had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com