Updated on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. High 45°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Snow Shower Late. Cold. Low 35°

FRIDAY: AM Rain/Snow. Scattered PM Snow Showers. Cloudy. Chilly. High 42°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy start to your Thursday, but some sunshine will be had during the middle part of the day, before more clouds return for the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid 40s this afternoon.

Cloudy skies will linger into the overnight, along with lows in the mid 30s. Rain/Snow shower chances will begin to move into the region late tonight into early Friday.

Rain/Snow showers will be likely early on Friday, then more scattered rain/snow showers will be possible during the late morning into the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy otherwise, with highs around 40.

We will see more snow showers this weekend, especially on Saturday. Temperatures will be colder, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Some accumulation will be possible, with totals of a couple of inches possible by the end of the weekend.

Snow shower chances will linger into the new work week, with highs in the low to mid 30s. We will see rain/snow chances on Tuesday, as highs top off in the upper 30s.

Have a Great Thursday!

