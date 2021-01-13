Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avella 65, Geibel Catholic 57
Berlin-Brothersvalley 92, North Star 29
Bermudian Springs 43, Fairfield 35
Bethlehem Center 63, Bentworth 36
Carlynton 63, Freedom Area 43
Carmichaels 74, Waynesburg Central 55
Chartiers Valley 64, Lincoln Park Charter 62, OT
Cochranton 64, Titusville 38
ELCO 62, Octorara 48
East Allegheny 72, Shady Side Academy 0
Eisenhower 50, Corry 47
Frazier 66, Yough 45
Gettysburg 51, Kennard-Dale 10
Holy Ghost Prep 66, Christopher Dock 43
Jefferson-Morgan 65, Monessen 59
Lampeter-Strasburg 59, Manheim Central 56
Lancaster Catholic 61, Northern Lebanon 52
Littlestown 66, Biglerville 29
Marian Catholic 79, Panther Valley 38
Muncy 55, Millville 36
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 66, Seneca Valley 58
Plum 50, Elizabeth Forward 44
Riverside 62, Hanover Area 41
Salisbury 48, Brandywine Heights 40
Saltsburg 61, Purchase Line 44
Shenango 44, Beaver Area 39
South Side 70, Brentwood 65
Springdale 70, St. Joseph 42
Sto-Rox 60, Burgettstown 39
Susquenita 48, West Perry 37
Warwick 44, Ephrata 41
West Shamokin 63, Blairsville 32
West York 62, Susquehannock 59
Wilkes-Barre Area 54, Holy Redeemer 48
York 57, Northeastern 55
York Catholic 62, York County Tech 46
Solanco vs. Garden Spot, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Biglerville 57, Littlestown 42
Cedar Cliff 41, West Lawn Wilson 39
Chartiers Valley 81, Washington 22
Clearfield 52, Brookville 46
Corry 39, Sheffield 21
Eastern York 44, York Suburban 25
Ephrata 39, Warwick 29
Greenville 57, Sharon 30
Gwynedd Mercy 60, Mount St. Joseph 52
Kennedy Catholic 63, Youngs. Ursuline, Ohio 53
Lancaster Catholic 56, Northern Lebanon 33
Lewisburg 46, Williamsport 36
Lincoln Park Charter 34, Beaver Falls 26
Loyalsock 57, Hughesville 22
McKeesport 70, South Allegheny 26
Mercyhurst Prep 60, West Middlesex 44
Mifflinburg 44, Jersey Shore 36
Mohawk 66, Franklin Regional 52
Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 26
Moniteau 59, Union 42
Mount Carmel 59, Central Columbia 43
Punxsutawney 61, Brockway 16
Reynolds 47, Hickory 33
Sewickley Academy Panthers 52, West Greene 39
St. Joseph’s Catholic 56, Montoursville 52
Villa Joseph Marie 53, Merion Mercy 33
Warrior Run 45, Milton 36
York Catholic 60, Wyomissing 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/