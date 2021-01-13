Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avella 65, Geibel Catholic 57

Berlin-Brothersvalley 92, North Star 29

Bermudian Springs 43, Fairfield 35

Bethlehem Center 63, Bentworth 36

Carlynton 63, Freedom Area 43

Carmichaels 74, Waynesburg Central 55

Chartiers Valley 64, Lincoln Park Charter 62, OT

Cochranton 64, Titusville 38

ELCO 62, Octorara 48

East Allegheny 72, Shady Side Academy 0

Eisenhower 50, Corry 47

Frazier 66, Yough 45

Gettysburg 51, Kennard-Dale 10

Holy Ghost Prep 66, Christopher Dock 43

Jefferson-Morgan 65, Monessen 59

Lampeter-Strasburg 59, Manheim Central 56

Lancaster Catholic 61, Northern Lebanon 52

Littlestown 66, Biglerville 29

Marian Catholic 79, Panther Valley 38

Muncy 55, Millville 36

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 66, Seneca Valley 58

Plum 50, Elizabeth Forward 44

Riverside 62, Hanover Area 41

Salisbury 48, Brandywine Heights 40

Saltsburg 61, Purchase Line 44

Shenango 44, Beaver Area 39

South Side 70, Brentwood 65

Springdale 70, St. Joseph 42

Sto-Rox 60, Burgettstown 39

Susquenita 48, West Perry 37

Warwick 44, Ephrata 41

West Shamokin 63, Blairsville 32

West York 62, Susquehannock 59

Wilkes-Barre Area 54, Holy Redeemer 48

York 57, Northeastern 55

York Catholic 62, York County Tech 46

Solanco vs. Garden Spot, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Biglerville 57, Littlestown 42

Cedar Cliff 41, West Lawn Wilson 39

Chartiers Valley 81, Washington 22

Clearfield 52, Brookville 46

Corry 39, Sheffield 21

Eastern York 44, York Suburban 25

Ephrata 39, Warwick 29

Greenville 57, Sharon 30

Gwynedd Mercy 60, Mount St. Joseph 52

Kennedy Catholic 63, Youngs. Ursuline, Ohio 53

Lancaster Catholic 56, Northern Lebanon 33

Lewisburg 46, Williamsport 36

Lincoln Park Charter 34, Beaver Falls 26

Loyalsock 57, Hughesville 22

McKeesport 70, South Allegheny 26

Mercyhurst Prep 60, West Middlesex 44

Mifflinburg 44, Jersey Shore 36

Mohawk 66, Franklin Regional 52

Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 26

Moniteau 59, Union 42

Mount Carmel 59, Central Columbia 43

Punxsutawney 61, Brockway 16

Reynolds 47, Hickory 33

Sewickley Academy Panthers 52, West Greene 39

St. Joseph’s Catholic 56, Montoursville 52

Villa Joseph Marie 53, Merion Mercy 33

Warrior Run 45, Milton 36

York Catholic 60, Wyomissing 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/