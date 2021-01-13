Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Firestone 46, Akr. East 27
Alliance Marlington 49, Carrollton 22
Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Warren Lordstown 31
Ashtabula Edgewood 51, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 47
Aurora 68, Tallmadge 27
Beloit W. Branch 50, New Philadelphia 29
Berea-Midpark 58, Grafton Midview 38
Brooklyn 64, Richmond Hts. 33
Brunswick 72, Euclid 34
Burton Berkshire 55, Middlefield Cardinal 46
Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Louisville 34
Canal Winchester 53, Hilliard Davidson 49
Canfield 54, Youngs. Boardman 33
Castalia Margaretta 47, Tol. Cent. Cath. 31
Centerville 56, Miamisburg 40
Chagrin Falls 53, Beachwood 29
Chardon 71, Cle. VASJ 31
Cin. Colerain 40, Cin. Sycamore 26
Cin. Country Day 39, Cin. Summit Country Day 31
Cin. Finneytown 35, Reading 23
Cin. Indian Hill 50, Cin. Madeira 26
Cin. Purcell Marian 57, Cin. McNicholas 38
Circleville 43, Bloom-Carroll 38
Circleville Logan Elm 61, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 68, STVM 66, 2OT
Copley 61, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 38
Cortland Maplewood 56, Southington Chalker 28
Cuyahoga Falls 55, Twinsburg 43
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 90, Akr. Manchester 35
Day. Carroll 45, Day. Chaminade Julienne 25
Delaware Buckeye Valley 34, Cols. Grandview Hts. 33
Dover 49, Magnolia Sandy Valley 40
Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Coshocton 19
Eastlake North 60, Mentor 44
Elyria Cath. 58, Parma 26
Fredericktown 48, Sparta Highland 35
Galion Northmor 48, Howard E. Knox 38
Garfield Hts. Trinity 55, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26
Garrettsville Garfield 60, Streetsboro 45
Geneva 38, Painesville Harvey 29
Granville 51, Newark Cath. 40
Greenfield McClain 33, Jackson 28
Greenville 51, Fairborn 32
Hartville Lake Center Christian 45, Mogadore 42, OT
Hillsboro 35, Washington C.H. 34
Huber Hts. Wayne 78, Clayton Northmont 34
Hudson 58, Mayfield 39
Independence 37, Cuyahoga Hts. 33
Ironton St. Joseph 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26
Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 63, Youngs. Ursuline 53
Kirtland 52, Orwell Grand Valley 34
Lebanon 59, Cin. Turpin 48
Leetonia 38, Sebring McKinley 33
Lewis Center Olentangy 53, Thomas Worthington 31
Lewistown Indian Lake 43, Bellefontaine 35
Logan 53, Lancaster 37
London 52, Spring. NW 33
Lynchburg-Clay 56, Fayetteville-Perry 42
Mantua Crestwood 47, Wickliffe 25
Massillon Tuslaw 56, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46
McArthur Vinton County 81, Marietta 53
Mentor Lake Cath. 45, Willoughby S. 29
Milan Edison 52, Heartland Christian 48
Minerva 52, Can. South 41
Mt. Gilead 51, Centerburg 31
N. Ridgeville 52, Amherst Steele 49
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, Bucyrus 22
New Boston Glenwood 40, Portsmouth Clay 35
New Carlisle Tecumseh 83, Richwood N. Union 27
Newton Falls 34, Columbiana Crestview 30
Norton 86, Akr. Coventry 19
Oak Hill 64, Wellston 34
Parma Normandy 56, Fairview 30
Pataskala Licking Hts. 49, Johnstown Northridge 25
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 56, Heath 51
Perry 82, Ashtabula Lakeside 16
Plain City Jonathan Alder 34, Urbana 29
Proctorville Fairland 70, Ironton Rock Hill 41
Ravenna SE 40, Rootstown 32
Shadyside 56, Martins Ferry 23
Shaker Hts. Laurel 74, Akr. Hoban 57
Sidney 31, Vandalia Butler 26
Spring. Cath. Cent. 40, N. Lewisburg Triad 20
Stow-Munroe Falls 56, N. Royalton 16
Sugar Grove Berne Union 51, Glouster Trimble 50
Sugarcreek Garaway 36, Cambridge 20
Tipp City Tippecanoe 70, Xenia 48
Uniontown Lake 61, Massillon Jackson 36
Vienna Mathews 47, Warren JFK 41
W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50
Warren Harding 64, Austintown Fitch 29
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 48, Chillicothe 41
Waterford 53, Reedsville Eastern 36
Whitehall-Yearling 41, Cols. School for Girls 19
Youngs. East 58, Youngs. Chaney High School 17
Youngs. Mooney 50, Warren Howland 49
Zanesville 27, Johnstown 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barberton vs. Richfield Revere, ccd.
Bay Village Bay vs. Parma Hts. Valley Forge, ccd.
Salem vs. Alliance, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/