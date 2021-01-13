Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Firestone 46, Akr. East 27

Alliance Marlington 49, Carrollton 22

Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Warren Lordstown 31

Ashtabula Edgewood 51, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 47

Aurora 68, Tallmadge 27

Beloit W. Branch 50, New Philadelphia 29

Berea-Midpark 58, Grafton Midview 38

Brooklyn 64, Richmond Hts. 33

Brunswick 72, Euclid 34

Burton Berkshire 55, Middlefield Cardinal 46

Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Louisville 34

Canal Winchester 53, Hilliard Davidson 49

Canfield 54, Youngs. Boardman 33

Castalia Margaretta 47, Tol. Cent. Cath. 31

Centerville 56, Miamisburg 40

Chagrin Falls 53, Beachwood 29

Chardon 71, Cle. VASJ 31

Cin. Colerain 40, Cin. Sycamore 26

Cin. Country Day 39, Cin. Summit Country Day 31

Cin. Finneytown 35, Reading 23

Cin. Indian Hill 50, Cin. Madeira 26

Cin. Purcell Marian 57, Cin. McNicholas 38

Circleville 43, Bloom-Carroll 38

Circleville Logan Elm 61, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 68, STVM 66, 2OT

Copley 61, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 38

Cortland Maplewood 56, Southington Chalker 28

Cuyahoga Falls 55, Twinsburg 43

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 90, Akr. Manchester 35

Day. Carroll 45, Day. Chaminade Julienne 25

Delaware Buckeye Valley 34, Cols. Grandview Hts. 33

Dover 49, Magnolia Sandy Valley 40

Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Coshocton 19

Eastlake North 60, Mentor 44

Elyria Cath. 58, Parma 26

Fredericktown 48, Sparta Highland 35

Galion Northmor 48, Howard E. Knox 38

Garfield Hts. Trinity 55, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26

Garrettsville Garfield 60, Streetsboro 45

Geneva 38, Painesville Harvey 29

Granville 51, Newark Cath. 40

Greenfield McClain 33, Jackson 28

Greenville 51, Fairborn 32

Hartville Lake Center Christian 45, Mogadore 42, OT

Hillsboro 35, Washington C.H. 34

Huber Hts. Wayne 78, Clayton Northmont 34

Hudson 58, Mayfield 39

Independence 37, Cuyahoga Hts. 33

Ironton St. Joseph 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26

Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 63, Youngs. Ursuline 53

Kirtland 52, Orwell Grand Valley 34

Lebanon 59, Cin. Turpin 48

Leetonia 38, Sebring McKinley 33

Lewis Center Olentangy 53, Thomas Worthington 31

Lewistown Indian Lake 43, Bellefontaine 35

Logan 53, Lancaster 37

London 52, Spring. NW 33

Lynchburg-Clay 56, Fayetteville-Perry 42

Mantua Crestwood 47, Wickliffe 25

Massillon Tuslaw 56, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46

McArthur Vinton County 81, Marietta 53

Mentor Lake Cath. 45, Willoughby S. 29

Milan Edison 52, Heartland Christian 48

Minerva 52, Can. South 41

Mt. Gilead 51, Centerburg 31

N. Ridgeville 52, Amherst Steele 49

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, Bucyrus 22

New Boston Glenwood 40, Portsmouth Clay 35

New Carlisle Tecumseh 83, Richwood N. Union 27

Newton Falls 34, Columbiana Crestview 30

Norton 86, Akr. Coventry 19

Oak Hill 64, Wellston 34

Parma Normandy 56, Fairview 30

Pataskala Licking Hts. 49, Johnstown Northridge 25

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 56, Heath 51

Perry 82, Ashtabula Lakeside 16

Plain City Jonathan Alder 34, Urbana 29

Proctorville Fairland 70, Ironton Rock Hill 41

Ravenna SE 40, Rootstown 32

Shadyside 56, Martins Ferry 23

Shaker Hts. Laurel 74, Akr. Hoban 57

Sidney 31, Vandalia Butler 26

Spring. Cath. Cent. 40, N. Lewisburg Triad 20

Stow-Munroe Falls 56, N. Royalton 16

Sugar Grove Berne Union 51, Glouster Trimble 50

Sugarcreek Garaway 36, Cambridge 20

Tipp City Tippecanoe 70, Xenia 48

Uniontown Lake 61, Massillon Jackson 36

Vienna Mathews 47, Warren JFK 41

W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50

Warren Harding 64, Austintown Fitch 29

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 48, Chillicothe 41

Waterford 53, Reedsville Eastern 36

Whitehall-Yearling 41, Cols. School for Girls 19

Youngs. East 58, Youngs. Chaney High School 17

Youngs. Mooney 50, Warren Howland 49

Zanesville 27, Johnstown 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barberton vs. Richfield Revere, ccd.

Bay Village Bay vs. Parma Hts. Valley Forge, ccd.

Salem vs. Alliance, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/