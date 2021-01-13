Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Warren Lordstown 31
Ashtabula Edgewood 51, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 47
Beloit W. Branch 50, New Philadelphia 29
Brooklyn 64, Richmond Hts. 33
Burton Berkshire 55, Middlefield Cardinal 46
Canfield 54, Youngs. Boardman 33
Castalia Margaretta 47, Tol. Cent. Cath. 31
Centerville 56, Miamisburg 40
Chagrin Falls 53, Beachwood 29
Chardon 71, Cle. VASJ 31
Cin. Colerain 40, Cin. Sycamore 26
Cin. Country Day 39, Cin. Summit Country Day 31
Cin. Finneytown 35, Reading 23
Cin. Purcell Marian 57, Cin. McNicholas 38
Circleville 43, Bloom-Carroll 38
Cortland Maplewood 56, Southington Chalker 28
Cuyahoga Falls 55, Twinsburg 43
Dover 49, Magnolia Sandy Valley 40
Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Coshocton 19
Eastlake North 60, Mentor 44
Elyria Cath. 58, Parma 26
Fredericktown 48, Sparta Highland 35
Galion Northmor 48, Howard E. Knox 38
Garfield Hts. Trinity 55, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26
Geneva 38, Painesville Harvey 29
Granville 51, Newark Cath. 40
Greenville 51, Fairborn 32
Huber Hts. Wayne 78, Clayton Northmont 34
Hudson 58, Mayfield 39
Independence 37, Cuyahoga Hts. 33
Ironton St. Joseph 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26
Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 63, Youngs. Ursuline 53
Kirtland 52, Orwell Grand Valley 34
Lebanon 59, Cin. Turpin 48
Leetonia 38, Sebring McKinley 33
Lewis Center Olentangy 53, Thomas Worthington 31
Mantua Crestwood 47, Wickliffe 25
Massillon Tuslaw 56, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46
McArthur Vinton County 81, Marietta 53
Mentor Lake Cath. 45, Willoughby S. 29
Milan Edison 52, Heartland Christian 48
Minerva 52, Can. South 41
Mt. Gilead 51, Centerburg 31
N. Ridgeville 52, Amherst Steele 49
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, Bucyrus 22
New Boston Glenwood 40, Oak Hill 35
New Carlisle Tecumseh 83, Richwood N. Union 27
Norton 86, Akr. Coventry 19
Pataskala Licking Hts. 49, Johnstown Northridge 25
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 56, Heath 51
Perry 82, Ashtabula Lakeside 16
Plain City Jonathan Alder 34, Urbana 29
Ravenna SE 40, Rootstown 32
Shadyside 56, Martins Ferry 23
Shaker Hts. Laurel 74, Akr. Hoban 57
Sidney 31, Vandalia Butler 26
Sugar Grove Berne Union 51, Glouster Trimble 50
Tipp City Tippecanoe 70, Xenia 48
Vienna Mathews 47, Warren JFK 41
W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50
Warren Harding 64, Austintown Fitch 29
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 48, Chillicothe 41
Waterford 53, Reedsville Eastern 36
Whitehall-Yearling 41, Cols. School for Girls 19
Youngs. East 58, Youngs. Chaney High School 17
Youngs. Mooney 50, Warren Howland 49
Zanesville 27, Johnstown 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barberton vs. Richfield Revere, ccd.
Bay Village Bay vs. Parma Hts. Valley Forge, ccd.
Streetsboro vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/