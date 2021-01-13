Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Warren Lordstown 31

Ashtabula Edgewood 51, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 47

Beloit W. Branch 50, New Philadelphia 29

Brooklyn 64, Richmond Hts. 33

Burton Berkshire 55, Middlefield Cardinal 46

Canfield 54, Youngs. Boardman 33

Castalia Margaretta 47, Tol. Cent. Cath. 31

Centerville 56, Miamisburg 40

Chagrin Falls 53, Beachwood 29

Chardon 71, Cle. VASJ 31

Cin. Colerain 40, Cin. Sycamore 26

Cin. Country Day 39, Cin. Summit Country Day 31

Cin. Finneytown 35, Reading 23

Cin. Purcell Marian 57, Cin. McNicholas 38

Circleville 43, Bloom-Carroll 38

Cortland Maplewood 56, Southington Chalker 28

Cuyahoga Falls 55, Twinsburg 43

Dover 49, Magnolia Sandy Valley 40

Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Coshocton 19

Eastlake North 60, Mentor 44

Elyria Cath. 58, Parma 26

Fredericktown 48, Sparta Highland 35

Galion Northmor 48, Howard E. Knox 38

Garfield Hts. Trinity 55, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26

Geneva 38, Painesville Harvey 29

Granville 51, Newark Cath. 40

Greenville 51, Fairborn 32

Huber Hts. Wayne 78, Clayton Northmont 34

Hudson 58, Mayfield 39

Independence 37, Cuyahoga Hts. 33

Ironton St. Joseph 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26

Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 63, Youngs. Ursuline 53

Kirtland 52, Orwell Grand Valley 34

Lebanon 59, Cin. Turpin 48

Leetonia 38, Sebring McKinley 33

Lewis Center Olentangy 53, Thomas Worthington 31

Mantua Crestwood 47, Wickliffe 25

Massillon Tuslaw 56, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46

McArthur Vinton County 81, Marietta 53

Mentor Lake Cath. 45, Willoughby S. 29

Milan Edison 52, Heartland Christian 48

Minerva 52, Can. South 41

Mt. Gilead 51, Centerburg 31

N. Ridgeville 52, Amherst Steele 49

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, Bucyrus 22

New Boston Glenwood 40, Oak Hill 35

New Carlisle Tecumseh 83, Richwood N. Union 27

Norton 86, Akr. Coventry 19

Pataskala Licking Hts. 49, Johnstown Northridge 25

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 56, Heath 51

Perry 82, Ashtabula Lakeside 16

Plain City Jonathan Alder 34, Urbana 29

Ravenna SE 40, Rootstown 32

Shadyside 56, Martins Ferry 23

Shaker Hts. Laurel 74, Akr. Hoban 57

Sidney 31, Vandalia Butler 26

Sugar Grove Berne Union 51, Glouster Trimble 50

Tipp City Tippecanoe 70, Xenia 48

Vienna Mathews 47, Warren JFK 41

W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50

Warren Harding 64, Austintown Fitch 29

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 48, Chillicothe 41

Waterford 53, Reedsville Eastern 36

Whitehall-Yearling 41, Cols. School for Girls 19

Youngs. East 58, Youngs. Chaney High School 17

Youngs. Mooney 50, Warren Howland 49

Zanesville 27, Johnstown 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barberton vs. Richfield Revere, ccd.

Bay Village Bay vs. Parma Hts. Valley Forge, ccd.

Streetsboro vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/