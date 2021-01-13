Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ready 69, Bishop Watterson 49
Bristol 65, Warren Champion 41
Brookfield 63, Orwell Grand Valley 58
Cin. Summit Country Day 46, Cin. Country Day 40
Cols. DeSales 55, Dublin Jerome 48
Cortland Maplewood 73, Southington Chalker 62
Crown City S. Gallia 58, Reedsville Eastern 26
E. Cle. Shaw 47, Akr. North 42
Galloway Westland 54, Cols. Patriot Prep 49
Greenville 47, Fairborn 37
Hamilton New Miami 50, Cin. Oyler 30
Lakewood St. Edward 77, Akr. Buchtel 73
New Richmond 51, Batavia Clermont NE 40
Newton Falls 71, Windham 62
Sidney 61, Piqua 50
Tipp City Tippecanoe 70, Xenia 48
