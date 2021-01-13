Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliquippa 65, Freedom Area 47
Armstrong 45, Burrell 38
Avonworth 80, New Brighton 51
Baldwin 56, Canon-McMillan 50
Bensalem 69, Pennsbury 65
Carlynton 49, Fort Cherry 43
Cedar Cliff 60, Palmyra 32
Central Bucks South 62, Souderton 43
Central Clarion 75, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 64
Central Dauphin 62, Chambersburg 42
Charleroi 55, McGuffey 51
Chartiers Valley 75, West Allegheny 63
Clairton 46, Propel Braddock Hills 44
Columbia 73, Lancaster Mennonite 70
Council Rock North 51, Harry S. Truman 36
Cumberland Valley 66, Mechanicsburg 56
Deer Lakes 52, Derry 32
Eden Christian 56, Leechburg 43
Elizabeth Forward 58, Southmoreland 14
Ellwood City 71, Mohawk 44
Erie Cathedral Prep 45, Harbor Creek 33
Erie First Christian Academy 59, Northwestern 43
Erie McDowell 75, Meadville 57
Fairview 54, Warren 31
Fort Leboeuf 46, Corry 33
Franklin 70, Cochranton 35
Frazier 74, Jefferson-Morgan 50
Greater Latrobe 76, McKeesport 60
Hempfield Area 65, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 53
Hughesville 78, Midd-West 72
Imani Christian Academy 90, Propel Andrew Street 25
Jeannette 47, Greensburg Central Catholic 46
Jersey Shore 64, Selinsgrove 55
Kiski Area 41, Woodland Hills 32
Laurel 61, Beaver Falls 51
Lewisburg 54, Millville 30
Loyalsock 83, Bloomsburg 55
Mars 50, Plum 39
Mercer 44, Farrell 40
Monessen 66, Bentworth 22
Moniteau 68, Union 51
Montour 48, Beaver Area 31
Mount Lebanon 63, Peters Township 43
Mount Pleasant 63, Yough 58
Muhlenberg 83, Conrad Weiser 56
Nanticoke Area 55, Wyoming Valley West 48
Neshaminy 55, Council Rock South 42
Neshannock 72, Elwood City Riverside 27
New Castle 100, Trinity 61
North Allegheny 91, Seneca Valley 68
North Penn 56, Central Bucks West 44
Northumberland Christian 40, Meadowbrook Christian 29
Norwin 58, Seton-LaSalle 49
Notre Dame-Green Pond 93, Catasauqua 59
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 75, Springdale 54
Penn Hills 72, Gateway 59
Penn-Trafford 63, Fox Chapel 61
Pine-Richland 62, Franklin Regional 51
Pittsburgh North Catholic 75, Knoch 66
Plumstead Christian 46, Quakertown Christian 38
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 76, Quakertown 24
Quaker Valley 51, Bishop Canevin 47
Reynolds 36, Commodore Perry 26
Rochester 59, Cornell 45
Saegertown 62, Union City 38
Sayre Area 68, Canton 58
Schuylkill Valley 45, Fleetwood 38
Shaler 68, Hampton 58
Shamokin 50, Montoursville 48
Sharon 55, Wilmington 36
Shenango 59, Riverview 23
Shippensburg 72, Waynesboro 67
South Side 58, Sewickley Academy Panthers 51
St. Joseph 46, Neighborhood Academy 38
Thomas Jefferson 69, Moon 29
Union Area 48, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 43
Upper Dublin 54, New Hope-Solebury 45
Upper St. Clair 57, Bethel Park 53
Washington 93, Waynesburg Central 43
West Lawn Wilson 66, Berks Catholic 45
Winchester Thurston 86, Serra Catholic 73
Wyomissing 55, Hamburg 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Blackhawk vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.
Brownsville vs. Brentwood, ppd.
Carmichaels vs. California, ppd.
Freeport vs. Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Lakeview vs. Jamestown, ppd.
Mapletown vs. West Greene, ppd.
Maplewood vs. Cambridge Springs, ppd.
Mifflin County vs. Mechanicsburg, ppd.
North Hills vs. Butler, ppd.
Propel Montour High School vs. Avella, ppd.
South Allegheny vs. Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Steel Valley vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Upper Moreland vs. Lower Moreland, ppd.
West Mifflin vs. Ringgold, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 61, Frazier 26
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 51, Cheswick Christian 23
Belle Vernon 64, Laurel Highlands 24
Bethlehem Center 37, Bentworth 33
Brentwood 54, South Allegheny 18
Burgettstown 40, Chartiers-Houston 38
Camp Hill 51, East Pennsboro 35
Canton 34, Cowanesque Valley 24
Cedar Cliff 44, Palmyra 31
Central Dauphin 67, Chambersburg 12
Cocalico 44, Muhlenberg 25
Cochranton 76, Eisenhower 29
Coudersport 48, Cameron County 24
Council Rock North 51, Harry S. Truman 36
Cumberland Valley 45, Mechanicsburg 39
Dubois 63, Brookville 21
Fox Chapel 58, Hampton 49
Hershey 52, Lower Dauphin 42
Homer-Center 50, Penns Manor 49
Jim Thorpe 43, Blue Mountain 33
Montgomery 52, Columbia-Montour 33
North Allegheny 70, Shaler 14
Pittsburgh North Catholic 54, Baldwin 50
Plum 59, Mars 48
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 76, Quakertown 25
Saegertown 49, Youngsville 33
Seneca 54, Union City 42
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 43, Shade 20
Souderton 40, Central Bucks South 39, OT
Upper Dublin 41, New Hope-Solebury 27
Veritas Academy 48, High Point 27
Woodland Hills 63, Winchester Thurston 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baldwin vs. Penn Charter, ccd.
Calvary Christian vs. Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep, ccd.
Cambridge Springs vs. Maplewood, ppd.
Clearfield vs. Huntingdon, ppd.
Greencastle Antrim vs. Big Spring, ppd.
Indiana vs. Franklin Regional, ppd.
James Buchanan vs. Northern York, ppd.
Lower Moreland vs. Upper Moreland, ppd.
McConnellsburg vs. Everett, ppd.
Octorara vs. Pequea Valley, ppd.
Salisbury vs. Saucon Valley, ppd.
Shippensburg vs. Waynesboro, ppd.
Turkeyfoot Valley vs. Mapletown, ccd.
Tyrone vs. Bald Eagle Area, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/