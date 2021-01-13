Plant Based Seafood Made In Heath

HEATH, Ohio-A manufacturer of plant based seafood products is steadily growing in Heath.

Gathered Foods products are made from a blend of six legumes and have an approximate taste to tuna, crab and salmon. Their goal is to help preserve the environment as well as fish life.

“Gathered Foods is an innovative, chef driven, plant based food company. We do produce the Good Catch line of plant based seafood products. Our corporate headquarters is in Austin, Texas, our factory here is in Heath, Ohio. We also have an RnD center in Vancouver, Canada. We are in 5,000 retail outlets across the United States, as well as distribution in Canada, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.”, factory director David Thomas told WHIZ.

Plant based proteins are becoming increasingly popular as a healthy and eco-friendly alternative to farmed meat. Gathered Foods is looking to hire for its Heath factory.

“We have a few openings right now and associates can apply on Indeed and in the future we expect to have a lot more openings as we continue to expand our production capacity… We’re happy to be located here in the Heath, Ohio area. Heath is a great place for business, there’s a lot of supporting infrastructure, not only in roads and sewage and electrical, but also in other businesses that support us.”, Thomas continued.

More information on Gathered Foods careers can be found on their website.