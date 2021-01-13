Officer, suspect taken to hospital after shots fired in Ohio

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — A police officer and a suspect were taken to a hospital after shots were fired early Wednesday during a traffic stop in Ohio.

The event unfolded near Interstate 77 in a Cleveland suburb.

Officers had pulled over a vehicle at the Rockside Road ramp when the suspect tried to run away and fought with officers, Broadview Heights police told WOIO-TV.

Police said shots were fired, but it was not clear who did the shooting.

The suspect and an officer were taken to a hospital. Police did not comment on their conditions.

The entrance ramp remained closed to traffic.

No other information was available.

