Muskingum Co. Sheriff’s Office is prepared for protests

MUSKINGUM – The Sheriff’s Office is prepared to assist in any way whether there is a gathering of some kind in Zanesville or in a larger city.

“We’re always on alert. There’s 88 counties in the state of Ohio and all 88 sheriffs have a memorandum of understanding that all they to do is call and we’ll go any place in the state that we’re needed. We have not had to to go to Columbus for any other of the stuff with Licking County between us and Franklin County and other counties surrounding the Columbus area and some of the counties would have been reached out to before we would,” Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said.

In relation to an incident like what happened in Washington, Lutz felt like residents are very fortunate to live in Muskingum County.

“We have no information that anything is going to happen here locally. I know this past Wednesday night, I think it was on Facebook, where there were some people who had gathered at the Courthouse and we were rallying there to express their support for whatever they wanted to support and, again, as long as things stay non-violent, there will never be a problem here and we still support them and we will make sure there’s no anti-protests or anti-rallies that are trying to cause problems for those folks,” Lutz said.

Lutz said extra Sheriff’s deputies may be seen around the city this weekend just in case something out of the ordinary happens.