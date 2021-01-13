Governor DeWine Activates National Guard

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has activated 580 National Guard members in preparation for what the FBI identified as massive armed protests planned to take place in Columbus and every state capital in the country leading up to inauguration day.

The Governor authorized National Guardsman from January 14th to January 21st to conduct training and be prepared in case called upon to police the armed riots authorities say are planned at the U.S. Capitol and the Ohio Statehouse.

DeWine is falling in line with several other Governors who received a warning from the FBI on Monday to prepare for potentially dangerous riots at Capitols in all 50 states.