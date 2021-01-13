Coshocton man charged in connection to wife’s murder

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities announced Wednesday that a Coshocton man is facing a second murder charge in connection to a domestic related incident from last week.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 42-year-old Edward Young has been charged with the murder of his 34-year-old wife, Martha Elizabeth Young of Coshocton.

Authorities said the charges stem from a shooting incident that happened on January 4th at a home on Hutchinson Avenue where Elizabeth Young was found in the yard suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

She was taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Edward Young has also been charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Joshua Jones of Coshocton, who was found inside the home along with five juveniles who were not harmed.

The incident remains under investigation.