ATV enthusiasts have new place in South Zanesville

S. ZANESVILLE – Full Send Power Sports opened on Maysville Pike on December 1st. At this time, the business offers maintenance for ATVS, UTVS, and motorcycles.

“So, we offer engine repair, transmission repair, anything suspension, and we can add windshields, speakers, and all of the auxiliary items,” Co-Owner Raymond Pletcher said.

Although it is the winter time, Pletcher expects a boost in sales when the weather warms up because of the amount of ATV riders in the area.

“Yes, around summer time I really expect it to take off. It’s slowly picking up right now because everybody wants everything fixed in the cold weather and to get it ready for the spring and summertime,” Pletcher said.

Pletcher also said that Full Send has a small crew and there is typically not any more than 1 or 2 people in the building at a time.