Updated on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Breezy. High 44°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower. Not as Cold. Low 30°

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. High 43°

DISCUSSION:

After a cold and frosty start to the morning, we will see a warmer afternoon across SE Ohio. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 40s this afternoon, under partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy from time to time, with winds out of the southwest between 5 to 15 mph.

Skies will become mostly cloudy during the overnight, along with a stray rain/snow shower. Lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Skies will continue to be mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 40s once again.

Our next storm system moves into the region late Thursday into the weekend. We will see the chance for rain/snow showers during the later half of the overnight Thursday into early Friday.

As colder air moves in the chance for snow showers will increase on Friday into the weekend. This storm system is lacking considerable moisture, so snow accumulation will be limited. A couple of inches will be possible across the region by the end of the weekend.

Snow shower chances will linger into Martin Luther King Day and Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Have a Great Wednesday!

