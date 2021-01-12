Woman who padlocked young girl in dog cage gets prison term

State
Associated Press50

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman who padlocked a 7-year-old girl in a dog cage in the basement of an Ohio home has been sentenced to three years in prison.

A judge imposed the sentence Monday after Lillian Cottrell, 29, of Canton, pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Her boyfriend, Derek Mayle, 30, of Canton, faces the same charge and is scheduled to stand trial in March.

Stark County prosecutors have said the couple tortured the girl over the course of seven months last year and kept her padlocked in the cage at times as punishment. When she was removed from the home by child welfare officials, she weighed 28 pounds.

The child, who authorities say is related to Cottrell, is now in the custody of a family friend who plans to adopt her.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Man: Fiance accidentally shot herself while cleaning home

Associated Press

Police: Man seriously injured in Ohio house explosion

Associated Press

Xavier University announces its 1st female president

Associated Press