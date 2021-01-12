Williams scores 25 to carry Buffalo over Western Michigan

Sports
Associated Press25

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 25 points and 14 rebounds as Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 85-69 on Tuesday.

Ronaldo Segu, Josh Mballa and Jayvon Graves each had 14 points for Buffalo (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Mballa added nine rebounds and Graves had seven rebounds.

Patrick Emilien had 18 points for the Broncos (2-8, 1-4), who have now lost four straight games. B. Artis White added 12 points. Rafael Cruz Jr. had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Nets, NBA reviewing Irving’s actions after video of party

Associated Press

Packers sign OT Veldheer, who played with Colts last week

Associated Press

CSU looks to end streak vs UNC-Asheville

Associated Press