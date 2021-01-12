Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 82, Akr. Ellet 45
Akr. Manchester 71, Doylestown Chippewa 58
Amherst Steele 61, N. Ridgeville 44
Anna 72, Sidney Fairlawn 68
Apple Creek Waynedale 72, Rittman 50
Arcanum 50, Eaton 48
Archbold 41, Edgerton 28
Ashland 65, Lexington 52
Ashland Crestview 61, Norwalk St. Paul 55
Ashtabula Lakeside 86, Madison 81
Atwater Waterloo 58, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56
Aurora 53, Tallmadge 52
Austintown Fitch 61, Canfield 55
Bay Village Bay 82, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 62
Bellaire 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53
Bellefontaine 57, Spring. NW 45
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 66, London 64
Bellevue 53, Sandusky Perkins 36
Beloit W. Branch 53, Salem 45
Belpre 71, Caldwell 67
Berea-Midpark 67, Grafton Midview 57
Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Waterford 27
Bidwell River Valley 54, Crown City S. Gallia 44
Bishop Hartley 53, Delaware Buckeye Valley 46
Brookfield 45, Campbell Memorial 43
Burton Berkshire 43, Middlefield Cardinal 25
Can. South 63, Can. Cent. Cath. 51
Canal Winchester 66, Cols. Franklin Hts. 52
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 87, Zanesville Rosecrans 65
Canfield S. Range 56, Cortland Lakeview 45
Cardington-Lincoln 40, Marion Elgin 39
Carlisle 61, Franklin Middletown Christian 38
Cedarville 85, N. Lewisburg Triad 49
Chagrin Falls Kenston 56, Andrews Osborne Academy 38
Chillicothe 40, McArthur Vinton County 36
Cin. Aiken 51, Loveland 50
Cin. McNicholas 47, Day. Carroll 44
Cin. Oak Hills 37, Cin. Colerain 30
Cin. Wyoming 47, Cin. Hughes 46
Circleville Logan Elm 71, Baltimore Liberty Union 69, 2OT
Cle. St. Ignatius 59, Chagrin Falls 42
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 62, Portsmouth 60
Cols. Bexley 39, Gahanna Cols. Academy 33
Columbia Station Columbia 99, Wellington 81
Cory-Rawson 44, Lima Temple Christian 25
Crestline 54, Mansfield Temple Christian 30
Creston Norwayne 63, Loudonville 45
Defiance 53, Van Wert 46
Delphos Jefferson 66, Waynesfield-Goshen 50
Dublin Coffman 85, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 74
E. Liverpool 67, Wintersville Indian Creek 43
Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Kinsman Badger 45
Fairview 58, Parma Normandy 54
Frankfort Adena 55, Washington C.H. 34
Franklin 87, Blanchester 79
Franklin Furnace Green 69, Ironton St. Joseph 59
Fredericktown 67, Bellville Clear Fork 51
Georgetown 63, Batavia Clermont NE 45
Granville 75, Liberty Christian Academy 32
Granville Christian 83, Northside Christian 73
Greenfield McClain 39, Williamsport Westfall 31
Grove City Christian 79, Corning Miller 68
Groveport-Madison 41, Lancaster 35
Hamilton 52, Cin. Sycamore 38
Heath 62, Utica 38
Hillsboro 55, Leesburg Fairfield 51, OT
Huber Hts. Wayne 82, Day. Ponitz Tech. 26
Independence 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 41
Lakewood 72, Parma Hts. Holy Name 67
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 68, Fairfield Christian 49
Lebanon 72, Kings Mills Kings 44
Legacy Christian 80, East Dayton Christian School 29
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 53, Mason 51
Lima Bath 50, Elida 32
Lorain 48, Cle. Hts. 47
Lowellville 69, Berlin Center Western Reserve 49
Magnolia Sandy Valley 71, Newcomerstown 39
Malvern 72, Lore City Buckeye Trail 58
Mantua Crestwood 79, Wickliffe 69
Marietta 49, Athens 44
McDonald 65, Akr. Springfield 62
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54, Ada 34
Medina Highland 48, Kent Roosevelt 35
Middletown 50, Fairfield 48
Millersburg W. Holmes 58, Uhrichsville Claymont 53
Mineral Ridge 69, Sebring McKinley 65
Minford 50, McDermott Scioto NW 45
Minster 46, Russia 27
Napoleon 55, Defiance Tinora 35
New Boston Glenwood 90, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27
New Lexington 47, Crooksville 25
New Philadelphia 41, Cambridge 27
Newark Licking Valley 57, Zanesville 50
Newton Falls 71, Warren Champion 45
Niles McKinley 49, Hubbard 47
Norton 64, Akr. Coventry 53
Oberlin Firelands 83, Sullivan Black River 36
Olmsted Falls 75, Avon 70, OT
Pataskala Licking Hts. 54, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51
Peebles 57, Felicity-Franklin 55
Perry 82, Geneva 44
Perrysburg 70, Fremont Ross 51
Pettisville 49, Edon 29
Pickerington N. 78, Galloway Westland 37
Piketon 50, Southeastern 29
Plain City Jonathan Alder 44, Richwood N. Union 40
Portsmouth Notre Dame 37, Portsmouth Clay 34
Portsmouth W. 64, Oak Hill 36
Powell Olentangy Liberty 60, Cols. Upper Arlington 46
Proctorville Fairland 69, Gallipolis Gallia 48
Ravenna SE 51, Hartville Lake Center Christian 38
Rayland Buckeye 75, Richmond Edison 54
Richfield Revere 64, Barberton 36
Rockford Parkway 59, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 51
Rocky River Lutheran W. 61, Garfield Hts. Trinity 47
S. Point 53, Chesapeake 52
STVM 91, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 56
Salineville Southern 61, Columbiana 39
Sandusky 64, Vermilion 56
Sandusky St. Mary 70, Gibsonburg 46
Sarahsville Shenandoah 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 51
Sardinia Eastern Brown 51, Mowrystown Whiteoak 35
Seaman N. Adams 46, Fayetteville-Perry 38
Sheffield Brookside 60, Lorain Clearview 57, OT
Smithville 55, Howard E. Knox 39
Southington Chalker 59, Ashtabula St. John 35
Sparta Highland 46, Danville 37
Spring. Cath. Cent. 50, W. Jefferson 40
Spring. Greenon 56, Mechanicsburg 46
Spring. Shawnee 69, Lewistown Indian Lake 37
St. Paris Graham 60, New Carlisle Tecumseh 54
Struthers 66, Poland Seminary 38
Swanton 48, Oregon Clay 44
Thomas Worthington 65, Lewis Center Olentangy 52
Thornville Sheridan 57, Philo 36
Tiffin Calvert 60, New Riegel 37
Tipp City Bethel 57, Day. Northridge 46
Tol. St. John’s 63, Tol. Cent. Cath. 59
Vincent Warren 96, Albany Alexander 22
W. Liberty-Salem 56, S. Charleston SE 19
W. Union 52, Chillicothe Huntington 46
Warren JFK 93, Chardon NDCL 69
Warrensville Hts. 55, Garfield Hts. 46
Wellston 61, Reedsville Eastern 38
Westerville N. 51, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50
Wheelersburg 77, S. Webster 46
Whitehall-Yearling 75, Cols. Wellington 36
Wilmington 62, Lees Creek E. Clinton 51
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 81, Bridgeport 55
Wooster Triway 63, Berlin Hiland 54
Youngs. Boardman 52, Warren Howland 48
Youngs. Ursuline 60, Warren Harding 46
Youngs. Valley Christian 61, Hanoverton United 46
Zanesville Maysville 59, McConnelsville Morgan 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. Washington C.H. Miami Trace, ppd.
Cle. E. Tech vs. Cle. Hay, ccd.
Hudson WRA vs. Akr. Hoban, ccd.
Marion Harding vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/