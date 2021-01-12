Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 82, Akr. Ellet 45

Akr. Manchester 71, Doylestown Chippewa 58

Amherst Steele 61, N. Ridgeville 44

Anna 72, Sidney Fairlawn 68

Apple Creek Waynedale 72, Rittman 50

Arcanum 50, Eaton 48

Archbold 41, Edgerton 28

Ashland 65, Lexington 52

Ashland Crestview 61, Norwalk St. Paul 55

Ashtabula Lakeside 86, Madison 81

Atwater Waterloo 58, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56

Aurora 53, Tallmadge 52

Austintown Fitch 61, Canfield 55

Bay Village Bay 82, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 62

Bellaire 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53

Bellefontaine 57, Spring. NW 45

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 66, London 64

Bellevue 53, Sandusky Perkins 36

Beloit W. Branch 53, Salem 45

Belpre 71, Caldwell 67

Berea-Midpark 67, Grafton Midview 57

Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Waterford 27

Bidwell River Valley 54, Crown City S. Gallia 44

Bishop Hartley 53, Delaware Buckeye Valley 46

Brookfield 45, Campbell Memorial 43

Burton Berkshire 43, Middlefield Cardinal 25

Can. South 63, Can. Cent. Cath. 51

Canal Winchester 66, Cols. Franklin Hts. 52

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 87, Zanesville Rosecrans 65

Canfield S. Range 56, Cortland Lakeview 45

Cardington-Lincoln 40, Marion Elgin 39

Carlisle 61, Franklin Middletown Christian 38

Cedarville 85, N. Lewisburg Triad 49

Chagrin Falls Kenston 56, Andrews Osborne Academy 38

Chillicothe 40, McArthur Vinton County 36

Cin. Aiken 51, Loveland 50

Cin. McNicholas 47, Day. Carroll 44

Cin. Oak Hills 37, Cin. Colerain 30

Cin. Wyoming 47, Cin. Hughes 46

Circleville Logan Elm 71, Baltimore Liberty Union 69, 2OT

Cle. St. Ignatius 59, Chagrin Falls 42

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 62, Portsmouth 60

Cols. Bexley 39, Gahanna Cols. Academy 33

Columbia Station Columbia 99, Wellington 81

Cory-Rawson 44, Lima Temple Christian 25

Crestline 54, Mansfield Temple Christian 30

Creston Norwayne 63, Loudonville 45

Defiance 53, Van Wert 46

Delphos Jefferson 66, Waynesfield-Goshen 50

Dublin Coffman 85, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 74

E. Liverpool 67, Wintersville Indian Creek 43

Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Kinsman Badger 45

Fairview 58, Parma Normandy 54

Frankfort Adena 55, Washington C.H. 34

Franklin 87, Blanchester 79

Franklin Furnace Green 69, Ironton St. Joseph 59

Fredericktown 67, Bellville Clear Fork 51

Georgetown 63, Batavia Clermont NE 45

Granville 75, Liberty Christian Academy 32

Granville Christian 83, Northside Christian 73

Greenfield McClain 39, Williamsport Westfall 31

Grove City Christian 79, Corning Miller 68

Groveport-Madison 41, Lancaster 35

Hamilton 52, Cin. Sycamore 38

Heath 62, Utica 38

Hillsboro 55, Leesburg Fairfield 51, OT

Huber Hts. Wayne 82, Day. Ponitz Tech. 26

Independence 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 41

Lakewood 72, Parma Hts. Holy Name 67

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 68, Fairfield Christian 49

Lebanon 72, Kings Mills Kings 44

Legacy Christian 80, East Dayton Christian School 29

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 53, Mason 51

Lima Bath 50, Elida 32

Lorain 48, Cle. Hts. 47

Lowellville 69, Berlin Center Western Reserve 49

Magnolia Sandy Valley 71, Newcomerstown 39

Malvern 72, Lore City Buckeye Trail 58

Mantua Crestwood 79, Wickliffe 69

Marietta 49, Athens 44

McDonald 65, Akr. Springfield 62

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54, Ada 34

Medina Highland 48, Kent Roosevelt 35

Middletown 50, Fairfield 48

Millersburg W. Holmes 58, Uhrichsville Claymont 53

Mineral Ridge 69, Sebring McKinley 65

Minford 50, McDermott Scioto NW 45

Minster 46, Russia 27

Napoleon 55, Defiance Tinora 35

New Boston Glenwood 90, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27

New Lexington 47, Crooksville 25

New Philadelphia 41, Cambridge 27

Newark Licking Valley 57, Zanesville 50

Newton Falls 71, Warren Champion 45

Niles McKinley 49, Hubbard 47

Norton 64, Akr. Coventry 53

Oberlin Firelands 83, Sullivan Black River 36

Olmsted Falls 75, Avon 70, OT

Pataskala Licking Hts. 54, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51

Peebles 57, Felicity-Franklin 55

Perry 82, Geneva 44

Perrysburg 70, Fremont Ross 51

Pettisville 49, Edon 29

Pickerington N. 78, Galloway Westland 37

Piketon 50, Southeastern 29

Plain City Jonathan Alder 44, Richwood N. Union 40

Portsmouth Notre Dame 37, Portsmouth Clay 34

Portsmouth W. 64, Oak Hill 36

Powell Olentangy Liberty 60, Cols. Upper Arlington 46

Proctorville Fairland 69, Gallipolis Gallia 48

Ravenna SE 51, Hartville Lake Center Christian 38

Rayland Buckeye 75, Richmond Edison 54

Richfield Revere 64, Barberton 36

Rockford Parkway 59, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 51

Rocky River Lutheran W. 61, Garfield Hts. Trinity 47

S. Point 53, Chesapeake 52

STVM 91, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 56

Salineville Southern 61, Columbiana 39

Sandusky 64, Vermilion 56

Sandusky St. Mary 70, Gibsonburg 46

Sarahsville Shenandoah 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 51

Sardinia Eastern Brown 51, Mowrystown Whiteoak 35

Seaman N. Adams 46, Fayetteville-Perry 38

Sheffield Brookside 60, Lorain Clearview 57, OT

Smithville 55, Howard E. Knox 39

Southington Chalker 59, Ashtabula St. John 35

Sparta Highland 46, Danville 37

Spring. Cath. Cent. 50, W. Jefferson 40

Spring. Greenon 56, Mechanicsburg 46

Spring. Shawnee 69, Lewistown Indian Lake 37

St. Paris Graham 60, New Carlisle Tecumseh 54

Struthers 66, Poland Seminary 38

Swanton 48, Oregon Clay 44

Thomas Worthington 65, Lewis Center Olentangy 52

Thornville Sheridan 57, Philo 36

Tiffin Calvert 60, New Riegel 37

Tipp City Bethel 57, Day. Northridge 46

Tol. St. John’s 63, Tol. Cent. Cath. 59

Vincent Warren 96, Albany Alexander 22

W. Liberty-Salem 56, S. Charleston SE 19

W. Union 52, Chillicothe Huntington 46

Warren JFK 93, Chardon NDCL 69

Warrensville Hts. 55, Garfield Hts. 46

Wellston 61, Reedsville Eastern 38

Westerville N. 51, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50

Wheelersburg 77, S. Webster 46

Whitehall-Yearling 75, Cols. Wellington 36

Wilmington 62, Lees Creek E. Clinton 51

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 81, Bridgeport 55

Wooster Triway 63, Berlin Hiland 54

Youngs. Boardman 52, Warren Howland 48

Youngs. Ursuline 60, Warren Harding 46

Youngs. Valley Christian 61, Hanoverton United 46

Zanesville Maysville 59, McConnelsville Morgan 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. Washington C.H. Miami Trace, ppd.

Cle. E. Tech vs. Cle. Hay, ccd.

Hudson WRA vs. Akr. Hoban, ccd.

Marion Harding vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/