Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 58, Chillicothe Zane Trace 52

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 52, Old Fort 24

Brookville 33, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 20

Carey 53, Attica Seneca E. 50

Chillicothe Huntington 53, Chillicothe Unioto 50

Continental 44, Hamler Patrick Henry 29

Covington 48, Houston 45

Defiance Ayersville 37, Pettisville 23

Delphos Jefferson 41, Lima Shawnee 33

E. Central, Ind. 54, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 22

Elmore Woodmore 62, Millbury Lake 51

Findlay Liberty-Benton 61, Arcadia 33

Frankfort Adena 47, Williamsport Westfall 36

Fremont Ross 77, Tiffin Columbian 34

Gahanna Lincoln 51, New Albany 39

Grove City 52, Westerville Cent. 22

Groveport-Madison 48, Lancaster 26

Hilliard Darby 52, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 36

Kenton 60, Marion Elgin 28

Loudonville 78, Caledonia River Valley 75

Lucas 43, Plymouth 41

Maria Stein Marion Local 46, Anna 38

McComb 46, Miller City 33

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, Upper Sandusky 22

New Hope Christian 41, Amanda-Clearcreek 37

New Knoxville 61, Jackson Center 14

New Paris National Trail 44, Middletown Madison Senior 34

Ottoville 70, Pandora-Gilboa 26

Paulding 59, Van Wert 46

Pemberville Eastwood 63, Fostoria 27

Pioneer N. Central 42, Edgerton 33

Rocky River Magnificat 50, Cornerstone Christian 40

Shelby 65, Cin. St. Ursula 34

Sherwood Fairview 52, W. Unity Hilltop 41

Sidney Fairlawn 40, Sidney Lehman 39

Spring. NE 82, W. Jefferson 20

St. Henry 55, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 47

St. Marys Memorial 42, New Bremen 40

Sycamore Mohawk 50, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37

Tol. Ottawa Hills 61, Lakeside Danbury 48

Tontogany Otsego 60, Rossford 32

Van Wert Lincolnview 45, Antwerp 38

Versailles 41, Casstown Miami E. 35

Wauseon 70, Oregon Clay 19

Westerville S. 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 31

Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Steubenville 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bucyrus Wynford vs. New Washington Buckeye Cent., ppd. to Feb 1st.

Cols. School for Girls vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, ccd.

Convoy Crestview vs. Coldwater, ppd.

Grove City Cent. Crossing vs. Pickerington Cent., ccd.

Hebron Lakewood vs. Bloom-Carroll, ccd.

Kalida vs. Delphos St. John’s, ppd.

Piketon vs. Southeastern, ppd.

Stryker vs. Archbold, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/