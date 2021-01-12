Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 58, Chillicothe Zane Trace 52
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 52, Old Fort 24
Brookville 33, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 20
Carey 53, Attica Seneca E. 50
Chillicothe Huntington 53, Chillicothe Unioto 50
Continental 44, Hamler Patrick Henry 29
Covington 48, Houston 45
Defiance Ayersville 37, Pettisville 23
Delphos Jefferson 41, Lima Shawnee 33
E. Central, Ind. 54, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 22
Elmore Woodmore 62, Millbury Lake 51
Findlay Liberty-Benton 61, Arcadia 33
Frankfort Adena 47, Williamsport Westfall 36
Fremont Ross 77, Tiffin Columbian 34
Gahanna Lincoln 51, New Albany 39
Grove City 52, Westerville Cent. 22
Groveport-Madison 48, Lancaster 26
Hilliard Darby 52, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 36
Kenton 60, Marion Elgin 28
Loudonville 78, Caledonia River Valley 75
Lucas 43, Plymouth 41
Maria Stein Marion Local 46, Anna 38
McComb 46, Miller City 33
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, Upper Sandusky 22
New Hope Christian 41, Amanda-Clearcreek 37
New Knoxville 61, Jackson Center 14
New Paris National Trail 44, Middletown Madison Senior 34
Ottoville 70, Pandora-Gilboa 26
Paulding 59, Van Wert 46
Pemberville Eastwood 63, Fostoria 27
Pioneer N. Central 42, Edgerton 33
Rocky River Magnificat 50, Cornerstone Christian 40
Shelby 65, Cin. St. Ursula 34
Sherwood Fairview 52, W. Unity Hilltop 41
Sidney Fairlawn 40, Sidney Lehman 39
Spring. NE 82, W. Jefferson 20
St. Henry 55, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 47
St. Marys Memorial 42, New Bremen 40
Sycamore Mohawk 50, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37
Tol. Ottawa Hills 61, Lakeside Danbury 48
Tontogany Otsego 60, Rossford 32
Van Wert Lincolnview 45, Antwerp 38
Versailles 41, Casstown Miami E. 35
Wauseon 70, Oregon Clay 19
Westerville S. 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 31
Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Steubenville 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bucyrus Wynford vs. New Washington Buckeye Cent., ppd. to Feb 1st.
Cols. School for Girls vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, ccd.
Convoy Crestview vs. Coldwater, ppd.
Grove City Cent. Crossing vs. Pickerington Cent., ccd.
Hebron Lakewood vs. Bloom-Carroll, ccd.
Kalida vs. Delphos St. John’s, ppd.
Piketon vs. Southeastern, ppd.
Stryker vs. Archbold, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/