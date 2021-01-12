Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 65, Freedom Area 47

Armstrong 45, Burrell 38

Avonworth 80, New Brighton 51

Bensalem 69, Pennsbury 65

Carlynton 49, Fort Cherry 43

Cedar Cliff 60, Palmyra 32

Central Bucks South 62, Souderton 43

Central Clarion 75, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 64

Central Dauphin 62, Chambersburg 42

Charleroi 55, McGuffey 51

Chartiers Valley 75, West Allegheny 63

Clairton 46, Propel Braddock Hills 44

Columbia 73, Lancaster Mennonite 70

Council Rock North 51, Harry S. Truman 36

Elizabeth Forward 58, Southmoreland 14

Ellwood City 71, Mohawk 44

Erie Cathedral Prep 45, Harbor Creek 33

Erie First Christian Academy 59, Northwestern 43

Erie McDowell 75, Meadville 57

Fairview 54, Warren 31

Fort Leboeuf 46, Corry 33

Frazier 74, Jefferson-Morgan 50

Greater Latrobe 76, McKeesport 60

Hempfield Area 65, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 53

Imani Christian Academy 90, Propel Andrew Street 25

Jeannette 47, Greensburg Central Catholic 46

Jersey Shore 64, Selinsgrove 55

Kiski Area 41, Woodland Hills 32

Laurel 61, Beaver Falls 51

Lewisburg 54, Millville 30

Loyalsock 83, Bloomsburg 55

Mars 50, Plum 39

Mercer 44, Farrell 40

Monessen 66, Bentworth 22

Moniteau 68, Union 51

Montour 48, Beaver Area 31

Mount Lebanon 63, Peters Township 43

Mount Pleasant 63, Yough 58

Muhlenberg 83, Conrad Weiser 56

Nanticoke Area 55, Wyoming Valley West 48

Neshaminy 55, Council Rock South 42

New Castle 100, Trinity 61

North Allegheny 91, Seneca Valley 68

North Penn 56, Central Bucks West 44

Northumberland Christian 40, Meadowbrook Christian 29

Notre Dame-Green Pond 93, Catasauqua 59

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 75, Springdale 54

Penn Hills 72, Gateway 59

Penn-Trafford 63, Fox Chapel 61

Pine-Richland 62, Franklin Regional 51

Pittsburgh North Catholic 75, Knoch 66

Plumstead Christian 46, Quakertown Christian 38

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 76, Quakertown 24

Quaker Valley 51, Bishop Canevin 47

Reynolds 36, Commodore Perry 26

Rochester 59, Cornell 45

Schuylkill Valley 45, Fleetwood 38

Shaler 68, Hampton 58

Shamokin 50, Montoursville 48

Sharon 55, Wilmington 36

Shenango 59, Riverview 23

Shippensburg 72, Waynesboro 67

South Side 58, Sewickley Academy Panthers 51

Thomas Jefferson 69, Moon 29

Union Area 48, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 43

Upper Dublin 54, Abington 45

Upper St. Clair 57, Bethel Park 53

Washington 93, Waynesburg Central 43

West Lawn Wilson 66, Berks Catholic 45

Winchester Thurston 86, Serra Catholic 73

Wyomissing 55, Hamburg 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Blackhawk vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.

Brownsville vs. Brentwood, ppd.

Carmichaels vs. California, ppd.

Mapletown vs. West Greene, ppd.

Mifflin County vs. Mechanicsburg, ppd.

North Hills vs. Butler, ppd.

Propel Montour High School vs. Avella, ppd.

South Allegheny vs. Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Upper Moreland vs. Lower Moreland, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 61, Frazier 26

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 51, Cheswick Christian 23

Belle Vernon 64, Laurel Highlands 24

Bethlehem Center 37, Bentworth 33

Brentwood 54, South Allegheny 18

Burgettstown 40, Chartiers-Houston 38

Camp Hill 51, East Pennsboro 35

Canton 34, Cowanesque Valley 24

Cedar Cliff 44, Palmyra 31

Central Dauphin 67, Chambersburg 12

Cocalico 44, Muhlenberg 25

Coudersport 48, Cameron County 24

Council Rock North 51, Harry S. Truman 36

Cumberland Valley 45, Mechanicsburg 39

Dubois 63, Brookville 21

Fox Chapel 58, Hampton 49

Hershey 52, Lower Dauphin 42

Homer-Center 50, Penns Manor 49

Jim Thorpe 43, Blue Mountain 33

Montgomery 52, Columbia-Montour 33

North Allegheny 70, Shaler 14

Pittsburgh North Catholic 54, Baldwin 50

Plum 59, Mars 48

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 76, Quakertown 25

Saegertown 49, Youngsville 33

Seneca 54, Union City 42

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 43, Shade 20

Souderton 40, Central Bucks South 39, OT

Upper Dublin 41, New Hope-Solebury 27

Veritas Academy 48, High Point 27

Woodland Hills 63, Winchester Thurston 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baldwin vs. Penn Charter, ccd.

Calvary Christian vs. Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep, ccd.

Cambridge Springs vs. Maplewood, ppd.

Clearfield vs. Huntingdon, ppd.

Greencastle Antrim vs. Big Spring, ppd.

Indiana vs. Franklin Regional, ppd.

James Buchanan vs. Northern York, ppd.

Lower Moreland vs. Upper Moreland, ppd.

McConnellsburg vs. Everett, ppd.

Octorara vs. Pequea Valley, ppd.

Salisbury vs. Saucon Valley, ppd.

Shippensburg vs. Waynesboro, ppd.

Turkeyfoot Valley vs. Mapletown, ccd.

Tyrone vs. Bald Eagle Area, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/