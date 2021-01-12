The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (61) 13-0 1525 1
2. Ohio St. 7-1 1463 3
3. Clemson 10-2 1378 2
4. Texas A&M 9-1 1324 5
5. Notre Dame 10-2 1279 4
6. Oklahoma 9-2 1243 8
7. Georgia 8-2 1144 11
8. Cincinnati 9-1 1074 6
9. Iowa St. 9-3 1035 12
10. Northwestern 7-2 893 15
11. BYU 11-1 862 13
12. Indiana 6-2 773 7
13. Florida 8-4 764 10
14. Coastal Carolina 11-1 725 9
15. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 664 16
16. Iowa 6-2 581 17
17. Liberty 10-1 576 23
18. North Carolina 8-4 532 14
19. Texas 7-3 485 20
20. Oklahoma St. 8-3 417 26
21. Southern Cal 5-1 306 21
22. Miami 8-3 284 18
23. Ball St. 7-1 183 31
24. San Jose St. 7-1 80 19
25. Buffalo 6-1 51 28
