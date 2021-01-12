The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (61) 12-0 1525 1
2. Ohio St. 7-0 1463 3
3. Clemson 10-2 1378 2
4. Texas A&M 9-1 1303 5
5. Notre Dame 10-2 1279 4
6. Oklahoma 9-2 1243 8
7. Georgia 8-2 1144 11
8. Cincinnati 9-1 1074 6
9. Iowa St. 9-3 1035 12
10. Northwestern 7-2 893 15
11. BYU 11-1 862 13
12. Indiana 6-2 773 7
13. Florida 8-4 764 10
14. Coastal Carolina 11-1 725 9
15. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 664 16
16. Iowa 6-2 581 17
17. Liberty 10-1 576 23
18. North Carolina 8-4 532 14
19. Texas 7-3 485 20
20. Oklahoma St. 8-3 417
21. Southern Cal 5-1 306 21
22. Miami 8-3 284 18
23. Ball St. 7-1 183
24. San Jose St. 7-1 80 19
25. Buffalo 6-1 51

Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 41, Tulsa 35, Army 24, Oregon 21, Texas Tech 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, NC State 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Virginia 1, Marshall 1.

