The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (61)
|12-0
|1525
|1
|2. Ohio St.
|7-0
|1463
|3
|3. Clemson
|10-2
|1378
|2
|4. Texas A&M
|9-1
|1303
|5
|5. Notre Dame
|10-2
|1279
|4
|6. Oklahoma
|9-2
|1243
|8
|7. Georgia
|8-2
|1144
|11
|8. Cincinnati
|9-1
|1074
|6
|9. Iowa St.
|9-3
|1035
|12
|10. Northwestern
|7-2
|893
|15
|11. BYU
|11-1
|862
|13
|12. Indiana
|6-2
|773
|7
|13. Florida
|8-4
|764
|10
|14. Coastal Carolina
|11-1
|725
|9
|15. Louisiana-Lafayette
|10-1
|664
|16
|16. Iowa
|6-2
|581
|17
|17. Liberty
|10-1
|576
|23
|18. North Carolina
|8-4
|532
|14
|19. Texas
|7-3
|485
|20
|20. Oklahoma St.
|8-3
|417
|–
|21. Southern Cal
|5-1
|306
|21
|22. Miami
|8-3
|284
|18
|23. Ball St.
|7-1
|183
|–
|24. San Jose St.
|7-1
|80
|19
|25. Buffalo
|6-1
|51
|–
Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 41, Tulsa 35, Army 24, Oregon 21, Texas Tech 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, NC State 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Virginia 1, Marshall 1.
