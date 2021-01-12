RB Markese Stepp lands at Nebraska after transfer from USC

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Running back Markese Stepp has transferred from Southern California to Nebraska, strengthening an area of need for the Cornhuskers following the departure of Wan’Dale Robinson.

Stepp made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday. The 6-foot, 235-pounder appeared in five of the Trojans’ six games and was the team’s third-leading rusher with 45 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 28 yards.

Nebraska lost one of its top playmakers on Monday when Robinson announced he would transfer. Robinson was the Huskers’ primary running back when Dedrick Mills was out two games and most of another because of injury.

Stepp was rated a four-star prospect coming out of Cathedral High in Indianapolis in 2018. He played in four games in 2018, and he averaged 5.7 yards per carry through seven games in 2019 before spraining an ankle and missing the rest of the season.

Stepp was listed as the co-No. 1 running back with Vavae Malepeai this past season. He struggled to find rhythm, with a turf toe injury and a strained pectoral slowing him, and he saw diminished playing time the second half of the shortened season.

